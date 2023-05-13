Fortnite Summer Event 2023: Start date, free rewards, how to participate, and more

With summer right around the corner, Fortnite's Summer Event 2023 will supposedly start in July 2023, according to leakers/data miners. Similar to last year, the event will run for 14 days in total, from July 4 to July 25. Based on the timeline that's been discovered, it will be held in Chapter 4 Season 3. This is rather exciting as the theme of the season will play into the event as well.

According to the information obtained, something called a "Mural" and "Propping" event will serve as the headliner for the Summer Event 2023. As of now, there are no additional details as to what either of these could be. However, given that props exist in the game, the Propping Event may be related to a hide-and-seek competition of sorts. But that's not all that's lined up for the Fortnite Summer Event 2023.

Fortnite Summer Event 2023 is going to be turning up the heat

Although there's no official name associated with the upcoming Fortnite Summer Event 2023 that leakers/data miners know of, other details have been discovered. There will be two Challenge/Quest sections that players will be able to participate in, and like last year, players will be able to obtain freebies by completing them.

In addition to freebies, experience points will be up for grabs as well. Given that this event will occur in the middle of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, it will be a good way to speed up the leveling process of the Battle Pass and increase your Seasonal Level as well.

In addition to XP, many new Outfits will also be added to the Item Shop. As showcased by numerous leakers/data miners, multiple Outfits are currently in development for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Given that some of them are variants of popular characters from the game, it's logical to speculate that these will be added during the Summer Event 2023.

As of now, there's a new version of Midas (Digital), Madcap (Rogue), and even Jules (MechanicalEngineerRev) that's currently in development. They will very likely be added in during the Summer Event 2023. Aside from these popular characters, newer ones, such as Scribble and a new version of Desdemona (Dark Ice), may be introduced to the Item Shop as well.

Lastly, since the Fortnite Summer Event 2023 will be open to all players, everybody will be allowed to participate. There's no level requirement, and it will not be tied into the Battle Pass of Chapter 4 Season 3. You will be able to take part in all Challenges/Quests associated with the event just by logging into the game.

