Every new Skin leaked in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Soon after the Fortnite update v24.20 went live, leakers began finding files pertaining to a few upcoming Skins. While not all of them will be featured in the Item Shop in Chapter 4 Season 2, they do exist and are currently in development.
Midas seems to be getting a makeover alongside other popular characters such as Jules and Madcap, but that's not all. A brand new Skin, and a new variant of Desdemona is in development as well. With that said, here's more information about these leaked Skins.
Midas (Digital) and four other Skins leaked in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
1) Midas (Digital)
Midas has long been one of the most popular Skins to have ever graced Fortnite. Since he was a Battle Pass exclusive for Chapter 2 Season 2, not everyone owns the Skin in-game. For this reason, Epic Games has created numerous versions of the character that can be purchased from the Item Shop.
According to leakers/data-miners, a new version of the character is currently in development and is being referred to as a "Digital" version of Midas. Given that the speculated Skin has futuristic vibes, it may be possible that it will be released towards the end of the current season.
2) Desdemona (Dark Ice)
Desdemona was first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 4. Although she was a popular Skin, not everyone took a liking to her. The design is rather plain, and perhaps this is why Epic Games is currently working on a new version of the skin codenamed "Dark Ice".
This version of Desdemona is covered from head-to-toe with a blackish material alongside ice crystals. Given that this Skin does not fit in with the futuristic theme of the current season, it's likely that it will be released at a later time and date. Based on leakers/data-miners, it can be confirmed that the Skin will also feature a Back Bling and Harvesting Tool.
3) Jules (MechanicalEngineerRev)
A new version of Jules is likely to be added to Fortnite towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 2. According to leaker/data-miner Wensoing, a new Jules Skin codenamed "MechanicalEngineerRev," has gotten a metatag in the update v24.20.
Since Epic Games adds metatags shortly before new Skins are released, she can be expected to be featured in the Item Shop soon. The upcoming Jules Skin is also slated to feature a Harvesting Tool that visually unequips from the Back Bling and/or the Skin itself.
4) Madcap (Rogue)
Madcap is perhaps one of the most hyped-up characters to have ever been featured in Fortnite. He was first featured on the island as an NPC in Chapter 2 Season 8, and was later added to the Item Shop in Chapter 3 Season 1. According to leakers/data-miners, a brand new version of the Skin is in development.
This version of Madcap is being codenamed "Rogue." For the time being, this doesn't correlate to anything else that's in-game. That said, the Skin will likely have a dedicated Back Bling and Harvesting Tool as well. It's anyone's guess what this new version of Madcap will look like.
5) Scribble
Epic Games is working on a brand new Skin codenamed "Scribble." Based on speculation, it's one of the survey Skins that have been leaked in the last few months. Given that the Skin doesn't fit the futuristic vibe of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, it can be assumed that it will not be released anytime soon.
That said, it looks more like a Fortnitemares Skin than anything else. On that note, the Skin is also slated to feature a Back Bling. More information regarding this upcoming cosmetic should be made available sometime next season.