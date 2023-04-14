Every new Skin leaked in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Soon after the Fortnite update v24.20 went live, leakers began finding files pertaining to a few upcoming Skins. While not all of them will be featured in the Item Shop in Chapter 4 Season 2, they do exist and are currently in development.

Midas seems to be getting a makeover alongside other popular characters such as Jules and Madcap, but that's not all. A brand new Skin, and a new variant of Desdemona is in development as well. With that said, here's more information about these leaked Skins.

Midas (Digital) and four other Skins leaked in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

1) Midas (Digital)

Shiina @ShiinaBR Epic is currently working on a "digital" version of Midas, according to the game files and a new codename!



The exact design and release date is not known, but it could be this survey skin: Epic is currently working on a "digital" version of Midas, according to the game files and a new codename!The exact design and release date is not known, but it could be this survey skin: https://t.co/WYnIgwUH8F

Midas has long been one of the most popular Skins to have ever graced Fortnite. Since he was a Battle Pass exclusive for Chapter 2 Season 2, not everyone owns the Skin in-game. For this reason, Epic Games has created numerous versions of the character that can be purchased from the Item Shop.

According to leakers/data-miners, a new version of the character is currently in development and is being referred to as a "Digital" version of Midas. Given that the speculated Skin has futuristic vibes, it may be possible that it will be released towards the end of the current season.

2) Desdemona (Dark Ice)

FNAssist @FN_Assist



It currently has a skin, backbling and pickaxe.



(Thanks again to Epic has started working on a "Dark Ice" version of the Desdemona skin, which is *likely* this #Fortnite survey skin!It currently has a skin, backbling and pickaxe.(Thanks again to @GMatrixGames Epic has started working on a "Dark Ice" version of the Desdemona skin, which is *likely* this #Fortnite survey skin!It currently has a skin, backbling and pickaxe.(Thanks again to @GMatrixGames) https://t.co/4W1qNFS7CO

Desdemona was first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 4. Although she was a popular Skin, not everyone took a liking to her. The design is rather plain, and perhaps this is why Epic Games is currently working on a new version of the skin codenamed "Dark Ice".

This version of Desdemona is covered from head-to-toe with a blackish material alongside ice crystals. Given that this Skin does not fit in with the futuristic theme of the current season, it's likely that it will be released at a later time and date. Based on leakers/data-miners, it can be confirmed that the Skin will also feature a Back Bling and Harvesting Tool.

3) Jules (MechanicalEngineerRev)

Wenso @Wensoing



#Fortnite The upcoming Jules skin codenamed "MechanicalEngineerRev" has gotten a metatag this update, likely meaning she'll be getting a pickaxe that visually unequips from her backbling/skin The upcoming Jules skin codenamed "MechanicalEngineerRev" has gotten a metatag this update, likely meaning she'll be getting a pickaxe that visually unequips from her backbling/skin#Fortnite https://t.co/eKkpmfFlo6

A new version of Jules is likely to be added to Fortnite towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 2. According to leaker/data-miner Wensoing, a new Jules Skin codenamed "MechanicalEngineerRev," has gotten a metatag in the update v24.20.

Since Epic Games adds metatags shortly before new Skins are released, she can be expected to be featured in the Item Shop soon. The upcoming Jules Skin is also slated to feature a Harvesting Tool that visually unequips from the Back Bling and/or the Skin itself.

4) Madcap (Rogue)

Wenso @Wensoing



(via



#Fortnite Epic is working on a new version of Madcap codenamed "Rogue"(via @ralisdumb Epic is working on a new version of Madcap codenamed "Rogue" (via @ralisdumb)#Fortnite https://t.co/8lW1HNbIz8

Madcap is perhaps one of the most hyped-up characters to have ever been featured in Fortnite. He was first featured on the island as an NPC in Chapter 2 Season 8, and was later added to the Item Shop in Chapter 3 Season 1. According to leakers/data-miners, a brand new version of the Skin is in development.

This version of Madcap is being codenamed "Rogue." For the time being, this doesn't correlate to anything else that's in-game. That said, the Skin will likely have a dedicated Back Bling and Harvesting Tool as well. It's anyone's guess what this new version of Madcap will look like.

5) Scribble

Wenso @Wensoing



I assume it is this survey skin, as it is the closest fit to the codename



(Via



#Fortnite Epic is working on a new cosmetic set codenamed "Scribble" that currently has a skin and backblingI assume it is this survey skin, as it is the closest fit to the codename(Via @ralisdumb and me) Epic is working on a new cosmetic set codenamed "Scribble" that currently has a skin and backblingI assume it is this survey skin, as it is the closest fit to the codename(Via @ralisdumb and me)#Fortnite https://t.co/KnPjpyc0D8

Epic Games is working on a brand new Skin codenamed "Scribble." Based on speculation, it's one of the survey Skins that have been leaked in the last few months. Given that the Skin doesn't fit the futuristic vibe of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, it can be assumed that it will not be released anytime soon.

That said, it looks more like a Fortnitemares Skin than anything else. On that note, the Skin is also slated to feature a Back Bling. More information regarding this upcoming cosmetic should be made available sometime next season.

