10 most iconic things in Fortnite every player knows about

Over the course of Fortnite's timeline, there have been several iconic moments that have been cemented in the history of the game. Some of them were larger-than-life, while others were more grounded.

That said, certain things/moments stand out from others. While there are many to choose from, only a few are truly iconic in nature. Each one has impacted the very foundation of gameplay and storytelling to the core.

Black Hole Event and nine other iconic things that every Fortnite player knows about

1) Black Hole Event

Towards the end of Chapter 1, spacetime was ripped apart, and the island was sucked into a Black Hole. Matter was reassembled to give birth to the Chapter 2 map, and although it defied the laws of physics, it was as iconic as the anomaly itself. Hopefully, players won't encounter another Black Hole anytime soon.

2) Midas' exploits

In Chapter 2 Season 2, Midas was introduced to the storyline and became a cult-figure almost immediately. While his quirk allows him to turn anything into gold, his personality and audacity to stand up to the Imagined Order is what made him famous. Although he hasn't been seen in-game for over two years, he's still out there planning a grand return.

3) Omega

Omega was a Battle Pass exclusive Outfit introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 4. To this day, the community unanimously agrees that this Outfit was the hardest to obtain in-game. Countless hours went into trying to unlock all stages of it. Any player in-game seen wearing this Outfit is considered a true 'sweat'. Given how difficult the task was, coming out on top was no easy feat.

4) Klombo

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, Klombos were introduced to the island. These were perhaps the largest peaceful creatures to have freely roamed the map. Sadly, they all went extinct following the war that occurred in Chapter 3 Season 2. With the Imagined Order having indiscriminately bombed the island, it's speculated that they perished in the process. Once the dust settled, only the skull of a Klombo was all that remained.

5) Dwayne Johnson revealed as The Foundation

In a cutscene shown during "The End" Live Event which occurred in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, The Foundation was revealed to be none other than Dwayne Johnson. This was a major tipping point in-game as he was the first actor to not only voice a major character, but play them as well. Although he hasn't been seen in-game for quite some time, his popularity has far from diminished.

6) Chapter 2 Season 3 - Nexus War

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, otherwise known as the Nexus War, was a 'peak' collaborative effort with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rather than just having characters/cosmetics featured in-game, the season itself was centered around the MCU. It was perhaps one of the most-hyped and memorable seasons in the storyline.

7) Introduction of Zero-Build Mode

On March 29, 2022, the Zero-Build Mode was introduced to the game. It not only changed how Fortnite would be played, but everything that players once knew about the game. The strategies and tactics that once worked were now suddenly redundant. Those who couldn't build or had a hard time building now had an equal playing field. Even a year later, Zero-Build Mode continues to be popular.

8) Apple versus Epic Games Lawsuit

The Apple versus Epic Games Lawsuit was perhaps once one of the most publicized legal cases of the decade. In an attempt to bypass the App Store's payment system, Epic Games implemented changes in Fortnite to allow players to purchase V-Bucks directly. This led to an all-out legal battle which lasted until September 2021 in which Apple won on nine of the ten counts brought up against them in the case.

9) Double Pump Era

Back during the early days of Fortnite when the game was still in its infancy, players discovered a simple combat mechanic known as "Double Pump." Rather than waiting for the shotgun to chamber the next round, they would switch to another shotgun to shoot again. This bypassed the normal fire-rate and made the weapon exceptionally deadly. Sadly, it's no longer possible to pull off this tactic in the current Battle Royale mode.

10) Travis Scott's Astronomical Event

In Chapter 2 Season 2, Epic Games held its first-ever in-game digital concert featuring Travis Scott. The Astronomical Event created waves in the gaming community and is still considered the best concert in Fortnite. While other concerts featuring artists such as Ariana Grande and The Kid LAROI have been held in-game, Astronomical remains the best.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

