What are account levels in Fortnite? Explained

Gaining levels in Fortnite is by far the most important part of the game. With each seasonal Battle Pass granting rewards up to level 200, getting there before the season ends is an uphill race. Each level requires 80,000 XP to complete this time, which brings the grand total up to 16,000,000 XP.

With that said, players need to remember that their in-game account level differs from their seasonal level. While they correlate with each other in a manner of speaking, they are very different. Here's a brief explanation of account levels and how they differ from seasonal levels.

What's the difference between seasonal levels and account levels in Fortnite?

The main difference between seasonal and account levels is how the tally is done. Seasonal levels represent the total number of levels gained in a particular season. In contrast, account levels represent the number of levels gained over the course of a player's lifetime in-game.

Depending on when the player first joined the metaverse, their account level will be staggeringly high compared to newcomers. Keep in mind that this does not give an OG player any distinct advantage over a greenhorn in-game. While the former will undoubtedly have more combat experience, that cannot be classified as an in-game advantage.

Lastly, while seasonal levels reset, account levels do not. Until the player's account is active and they gain seasonal levels, their account level will also increase. For instance, if a player reaches level 200 for two consecutive seasons in-game, their account level will be level 400.

So to recap, account levels are the sum total of a player's level count over all seasons, while seasonal levels are the total levels gained during a particular season. The former does not reset, while the latter does.

How to gain account levels in Fortnite?

To gain account levels in Fortnite, players must increase their seasonal levels. As mentioned, seasonal levels contribute to the account level of the player's profile. That said, there are several ways to gain account levels in-game. Here are a few tried and true methods:

1) Save The World mode

For players who don't particularly enjoy or excel in Fortnite Battle Royale, Save The World mode, which has PvE, is an amazing substitute. While XP per match will vary depending on difficulty levels and other factors, a minimum of 30,000 experience points is guaranteed for every match.

This is separate from the XP earned for STW, so there's no need to worry about XP being siphoned off to fuel the seasonal levels. That said, this method is rather slow, considering there's a lot of prep time and building involved.

2) Daily and weekly challenges

Completing daily and weekly challenges is the best way to level up in Fortnite. With each offering 1,000 XP and 20,000 XP, respectively, there are a lot of levels to be gained every week by completing these. Oh, here's the best part: bonus XP can also be earned after completing bonus goals for each challenge type.

3) Milestones

Each season in Fortnite is filled to the brim with milestones. In Chapter 3 Season 4, completing one stage grants 6,000 XP. Given there are numerous milestones to complete, with 20 stages each, the XP gain is amazing. Just like the daily/weekly challenges, there are bonus goals to complete.

4) Other challenges

In addition to normal challenges, Epic Games introduces time-limited challenges as well. These can be added during festive events like Fortnitemares, Winterfest, and FNCS. Some of these challenges also offer cosmetic rewards, which is a win-win situation for players.

