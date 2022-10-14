Fortnite Winterfest 2022: What to expect

Although Fortnitemares 2022 is yet to begin, Epic Games has already started planning for Fortnite Winterfest 2022. While details are scarce considering the timeline, there are a few things that players can expect to see. Although most of the information comes from the official blog, there are a few speculations as well.

It should be kept in mind that not everything mentioned in this article will arrive for the upcoming event. Depending on the development stage and how the storyline progresses, things are subject to change as per Epic Games' discretion. That said, it's time to spread some pre-holiday cheer.

Fortnite Winterfest 2022: Details and speculation

1) Skins and cosmetics

HYPEX @HYPEX Managed to get the upcoming FREE winterfest skins with @ShiinaBR Managed to get the upcoming FREE winterfest skins with @ShiinaBR https://t.co/2iuZ0uu6L0

Much like last year, players can expect to see a lot of wintry-themed skins and cosmetics being added to the Item Shop. Items from previous years' celebrations may most likely also be added in.

On that subject, considering that Epic Games gifted players free cosmetics for 14 days in a row last year, something similar may happen this time around as well. Leakers should have more information about this towards the end of November.

2) Creative Mode

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



The Fortnite Winterfest Callout for 2022 challenges you to build a unique and memorable island for sharing holiday spirit and wintery gameplay.



fortnite.com/blog/let-your-… Let Your Creativity Snow - Fortnite’s 2022 Winterfest Callout!The Fortnite Winterfest Callout for 2022 challenges you to build a unique and memorable island for sharing holiday spirit and wintery gameplay. Let Your Creativity Snow - Fortnite’s 2022 Winterfest Callout!The Fortnite Winterfest Callout for 2022 challenges you to build a unique and memorable island for sharing holiday spirit and wintery gameplay.fortnite.com/blog/let-your-…

The developers have put out a callout for Fortnite Winterfest 2022, asking creators to come up with fun wintry-themed islands. Those that make the cut will feature in-game and perhaps even host challenges for the season.

Based on official information, these creative maps will have to feature parkour elements and offer players a chance to stretch their legs in combat. Keeping that aspect aside, those maps will possibly feature various other modes as well.

3) Items, vehicles, and NPCs

FortniteBRFeed @FBRFeed On this day two years ago the Sneaky Snowman item was introduced to #Fortnite On this day two years ago the Sneaky Snowman item was introduced to #Fortnite! https://t.co/5QSNfJvNmR

Thanks to the blog, it has already been confirmed that Chiller Grenades and Sneaky Snowman will be making a return to the game. After all, it wouldn't be Winterfest without them. On that note, it's left to be seen which other items will return for the occasion.

As for vehicles, the Quadcrasher may be added back to bring in the holiday spirit of speeding across the map. The Winterfest truck that previously drove around throwing presents may also return. If that's the case, Sgt. Winter will be added back to the map once again.

4) Storyline arc

Saltyyy @SaltyBoii03



"The festivities kick off with Sgt Winters barreling around the map in his custom big rig, bringing 14 days of presents, frosty fresh items, challenges, new Creative experiences & lots more!"



#Fortnite Winterfest has been confirmed!"The festivities kick off with Sgt Winters barreling around the map in his custom big rig, bringing 14 days of presents, frosty fresh items, challenges, new Creative experiences & lots more!" #Fortnite Chapter3 #Fortnite Flipped Winterfest has been confirmed! "The festivities kick off with Sgt Winters barreling around the map in his custom big rig, bringing 14 days of presents, frosty fresh items, challenges, new Creative experiences & lots more!" #Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteFlipped https://t.co/jzqI2rBrSM

While Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is not directly related to the storyline, elements are added to help things run in synchronicity. That said, the majority of winter events will likely be unrelated to the main storyline.

Depending on how things progress after Chapter 3 Season 4, it's anyone's guess as to what comes next. That said, both new and seasonal players will still be able to enjoy the offerings at hand.

5) Map changes and POIs

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey An upcoming Winterfest quest will require you to search a chest under a holiday tree.



Below is a map of all Holiday Tree locations according to the quest itself. An upcoming Winterfest quest will require you to search a chest under a holiday tree.Below is a map of all Holiday Tree locations according to the quest itself. https://t.co/D9FCVz8Y90

When it comes to POIs for Fortnite Winterfest 2022, Crackshot's Cabin is a must-have. Last year, this POI was added to the map and contained a lot of presents. It was decked out in a holiday theme and became a hot-drop location for many players.

Coming to the map, it's likely that the island will be covered in snow once again to bring in the holiday cheer. However, it should be kept in mind that this may not be related to the storyline. Once Fortnite Winterfest 2022 ends, the snow will likely recede.

6) Challenges and quests

Fortnite @FortniteGame The Island is experiencing freezing temperatures. It’s even frozen a llama!



Complete at least 10 Winterfest Challenges to unlock the Ffrosty Back Bling. The Island is experiencing freezing temperatures. It’s even frozen a llama! Complete at least 10 Winterfest Challenges to unlock the Ffrosty Back Bling. https://t.co/DdXobm3nzT

Much like every festive season, Fortnite Winterfest 2022 will come with its own set of challenges and quests as well. While most of these should be limited to the main modes in the playlist, a few might be featured on creative maps. While it's not necessarily bad, not every player will be happy about it.

On the bright side, these challenges and quests will provide players with additional XP at the start of the new season. Depending on how good (or bad) the Battle Pass is, this will allow for cosmetics to be unlocked rapidly.

