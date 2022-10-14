6 Fortnite creative maps to definitely try in Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite is an incredible game, but it's much more than just the Battle Royale experience that everyone has come to know and love. There's plenty to do in that mode and it's the most popular for a reason, but it barely scratches the surface of what's possible with Epic Games' popular offering.

Creative mode brings all sorts of opportunities to life and allows fans to create almost anything they want. Any kind of map, island, gameplay, and more can be constructed there.

As a result, those maps are playable by other players too. Some of the best Fortnite gameplay has nothing to do with Epic Games and everything to do with a random player creating a fun map. Here are some that you should to try as soon as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Chapter 3 Season 4 Creative maps for Fortnite gamers to try right now

1) Infinite Parkour

The code for this Infinite Parkour map is 7004-5908-4189. It is one of the most enjoyable maps brought to life yet, and since it's a PvP parkour course, players have to be the last one standing to win.

At the onset of each round, a random assortment of parkour maps is selected. Naturally, gamers have to make it to the top to complete the map, and the last player to do that loses. It offers a very unique take on the mode.

2) Easy Rainbow Fun Run

One of the best Creative maps (Image via Epic Games)

The code is 1025-0916-0505. If for nothing else, Fortnite players need to try this map out because of its sheer colorful nature. It's a blast to play a game in such a vibrant setting that the gameplay could be weak and it'd still be a good map.

Fortunately, the gameplay is not weak, and it's another parkour map that offers an easy and simple time. This map exists to be fun, so gamers who want to relax and play casually should check it out.

3) Parkour Skill's Deathrun

The map code is 8911-3482-9121. Parkour maps are great, deathrun maps are great — combining the two? Incredible.

This map is designed with tricky levels and a combination of two excellent modes that results in one of the best Creative maps available right now. The attention to detail and the setting in which this map is played take it to a new level, too.

4) Sentry Aim Course

This map's code is 2369-6235-4946. Some Creative maps don't just exist for fun and many of them are designed to help you get better; this is that kind of map.

It makes players train against moving targets to help grow their aim, which is perhaps the most important skill to have in Fortnite.

5) Pandvil Build Fights

The code is 7555-7193-2726. One of the best aspects of this game for many players is a good build fight. Fortunately, that's all this Fortnite Creative map is about.

This map is a pretty basic take on build fighting, with no extra caveats or anything like that. It's straightforward building and battling it out, so it doubles as an effective way to get good at that aspect of Fortnite as well.

6) Percy's Edit World

1430-2310-1162 is the code that players can use to access this map. Editing is another skill that is vital to winning in Fortnite. Since the game is predicated on building, editing is the natural next step, and being able to make constructions that are not only good but also perplex your enemies is a great skill to have.

There are plenty of levels to ensure that no one will ever get bored. Whether they are a novice or an editing pro, there's always room to improve and ways to utilize this map.

