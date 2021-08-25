Fortnite player makes 1,052 edits to his build in a single second, literally breaks the game

Editing builds is a great skill to have in Fortnite. Build battles can get pretty intense and either way, editing out of builds quickly or protecting oneself with a quick build or edit can make or break the game.

Late game situations are often defined by building and editing, so having that skill is important. Editing quickly requires a lot of quick thinking and good controller or mouse handling, so it's not something that all players can do.

One player, not in a regular match, edited faster than most people could ever dream of. It was done so fast that it pretty much broke his game. The game was not designed to withstand that level of editing speed and the results prove that.

Fortnite player edits at unbelievable speed

A second is a miniscule amount of time, so the amount of edits that can happen in that time is extremely little. Most players can make a few edits in-game in that amount of time, so this feat is rather impressive.

There is one caveat, though. He has admitted to using macros. A 'Macro' is an algorithm that inputs a certain set of commands to automate various activities in the game. Fortnite players generally use it for building speed and other purposes. In this case, it is used to drastically increase edit speed.

Editing is not supposed to be aided by the use of macros and Fortnite has tried to crack down on it. Image via Epic Games

This player reached 1,052 edits in a second using macros - something that has been frowned upon by the Fortnite community. It's actually been quite scandalous, though this player's video clearly states that the edits are just for fun and not in any real matches.

The use of macros has been a hot topic in the competitive Fortnite community, with several pros being caught and punished, and some other prominent users being accused of it.

Read the latest update from the Fortnite Team addressing cheat tactics, bad behavior and other concerns for Fortnite Competitive during Chapter 2 Season 5. Epic covers macros, steam sniping and more.https://t.co/rPEQILAY52 pic.twitter.com/93qd9z9X9J — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 16, 2020

Regardless, in this video, it's pretty harmless, but it shows that players are definitely not supposed to be editing that fast. The game essentially broke after the Fortnite player finished the breathtaking edits.

