Macros: A Fortnite cheat that’s undetectable and is taking over the competitive scene

Fortnite is one of the biggest online multiplayer games currently. It has a humongous user base, and hundreds of streamers have managed to eke out a living due to the game.

Further, Fortnite's competitive scene is one of the best among mainstream games. Highly skilled players are respected and watched across streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

However, some Fortnite players end up using illegal methods and cheat to appear better than they are. In the past, we have talked about some of the biggest cheating scandals that Fortnite has seen until now. However, the issue of cheats and hacks is not exclusive to Fortnite, and is a problem most games are dealing with regularly.

While there is a lot that the developers can do to improve their 'Anti-cheating' mechanisms, new cheats and mods seem to pop up on the internet continuously. A few months ago, we talked about a Fortnite 'Pro' called 'SerpentAU,' who was caught using a 'Macro' during his streams.

Image Credits: dexerto.com

In this article, we discuss all the related information about 'Macros,' along with the recent accusations levied against some notable Fortnite players.

Macros: A Fortnite cheat that is taking over the game

A 'Macro' is an algorithm that inputs a certain set of commands to effectively automate various activities in the game. Fortnite players generally use it for building or 'double movement' purposes.

Further, the algorithm is undetectable on its own, and can only be caught if another player reports you and your system is scanned by the Fortnite team.

Image Credits: esportsfast.com

The issue came to light when Fortnite pro Williams 'Zayt' Aubin posted a series of tweets accusing Tfue, along with five other Fortnite pros of using Macros. The tweets have since then been deleted.

Zayt said that Tfue uses the cheat, but will never be banned or punished only because of his status as one of the most popular Fortnite players of the world.

Image Credits: fortniteintel.com

Regardless, the issue seemed to have been laughed off by most of the accused content creators. Other Fortnite players who were accused by Zayt included UnknownArmy, Zexrow, BuckeFPS, Khanada, and Kreo.

Image Credits: fortniteintel.com

While a couple of them laughed the matter off, both Kreo and Khanada considered the accusation to be a compliment, as you can see below.

this is literally whats on my computer... pic.twitter.com/YnBsBL2pC1 — Kreo (@KreoFN) June 9, 2020

People thinking I use macros. IM JUST THE GOAT WITH THE DOUBLE MOVEMENT — TSM Khanada (@Khanada) June 5, 2020

Of course, the tweets have since been deleted, and Zayt offered no evidence to back up his claims. Hence, while there are some Fortnite players who have been caught using the cheat, the players accused by Zayt must be considered innocent, until there is proof that points to the opposite.