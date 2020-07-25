5 biggest cheating scandals in Fortnite history

A few days ago, we talked about the damage online cheats and hacks can have on multiplayer games. Fortnite is no exception, and you might run into a player who appears to be using a cheat every other game. However, people can be forgiven for assuming that streamers who are making a living out of the game will avoid using such cheats.

Credit: epicgames.com

This is not entirely true, and in the past, various notable streamers and famous players have been caught using cheats, or were at least accused of doing so.

Five biggest cheating scandals Fortnite has seen till date

FaZe Jarvis

Most Fortnite gamers will remember this one. A few days ago, we talked about where Jarvis has been since his Fortnite ban, as the former streamer and gamer was caught using an Aimbot live on his Twitch stream, as seen in the video below.

Credit: hitc.com

He is seen explaining that he will be testing Fortnite’s new banning policy, and checking whether the new account he uses Aimbot on is promptly banned. It didn't go well, as this was considered as cheating, and Epic Games decided to ban his account permanently.

Although he can still create a new account, this saw an end to his competitive Fortnite gaming career. You can watch the incident below:

Advertisement

Zaccubus

Zaccubus makes this list even though his ban was temporary, and was for an offence that is quite common in Fortnite. He was seen ‘teaming up’ with a friend, and chose not to shoot the guy when the two crossed paths in their Solos match.

Credit: twitter.com

While not exactly the biggest of crimes, Fortnite has a strict policy against teaming, and has been known to hand out bans for the same. Regardless, this exercise is quite common among Fortnite gamers, but when you are a streamer with thousands of views, you are best served not committing even the slightest of offences!

The swing-set glitch

Although this incident did not involve any cheating, the glitch was something players eventually started fearing! Nowadays, swing-sets on Fortnite are solid and do not move. Earlier, however, this wasn’t the case.

Credit: youtube.com

During Fortnite’s early days in 2017, players could jump on to the swings and well, swing around. However, the Fortnite tracking system would register the unpredictable movement of characters on swings as cheating. As a result, dozens of streamers on YouTube began posting videos where they were immediately, or subsequently, banned after messing around with these playthings.

You can get further information by watching the video below:

Landon

This is another case where the streamer wasn’t trying to cheat, but ended up getting banned anyway. Landon has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube, and back in 2018, he stumbled upon a website that offered various custom skins.

Credit: youtube.com

Although the skins cannot be seen by other players and give no advantage to the player, Fortnite’s developers consider altering the game files as cheating. Hence, once he used the skins in front of his stream audience, he was banned from Fortnite. However, as the matter was minor, the ban was later overturned.

Regardless, it goes to show how a small action can translate into real bans, especially if you are a popular streamer!

DolphinHacks (Exposed by ShotgunPlays)

ShotgunPlays is a popular Fortnite YouTuber who regularly features other streamers on his channel. On one such occasion, he was looking for newer streamers on Twitch with potential, and ended up clicking on a channel called DolphinHacks.

Credit: youtube.com

On doing so, the cheater’s entire interface was visible to his dozens of viewers, and it was because of the low audience that he hadn’t been reported up to that point. However, once ShotgunPlays featured the account, the hacker got reported and was banned.

You can watch all of the above incidents in the video below: