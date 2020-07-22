'This Moron is the reason I hate playing online': YouTuber loses it while talking about COD hacker

Hackers have become a part and parcel of most online games. From CS: GO, Valorant to basically every popular game out there, one can easily find hacking tools online.

Companies such as Activision and Epic do take measures and continue to ban accounts and individual hacks. However, for every account banned, a different one can be easily created, and for every banned hack several new ones pop up on the internet.

Credit: Epic Games

The video was posted on the ReviewTechUSA (Richard Masucci, Jr.) YouTube account, a Gaming and technology YouTube channel that focuses of gadget reviews and current events. The account currently has 903 thousand subscribers on YouTube.

Credit: YouTube / ReviewTech

‘This Moron is the reason I hate playing online’: YouTuber loses it while talking about TwistedBear

In the video, Richard starts off by reminiscing the good old days when he used to play Halo 3 all day with his friends. He was in his late twenties, had been laid off from his job, and the game helped him take his mind off of things.

He explains he isn’t one of those people who never wants to lose, and does not mind losing out to better players. However, a lot of times it is just too obvious that the person who killed you was using a cheat. He says there isn’t much that can be done to prove it, except when the cheater is a popular streamer who forgets to hide the cheat from his viewers!

Credit: youtube.com

He shows a clip of TwistedBear using a Wallhack cheat while streaming COD. You can check the video down below:

He then goes on to explain that some people believe they have the right to use these cheats just because they paid for the game, which certainly is not the case. Cheaters ruin the experience of people like him who want to play the game for fun, and otherwise have little time to play games.

Credit: youtube.com

Further, he also proclaims that it is quite a circular battle between big gaming companies who constantly keep on banning individual cheats. Dozens of websites on the internet constantly keep posting new cheats, and every effort have thus far failed to stop them.

In the past, other prominent streamers such as Faze Jarvis and Semper0311 have been caught using cheats , and were banned promptly after.

You can watch the entire ReviewTechUSA video below: