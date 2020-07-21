5 streamers who were banned after being caught cheating

The emergence of video games has inevitably led to the rise of professional gamers who often use streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch to showcase their gameplay.

While most of these gamers are very loyal to the rules of a game, a number of them have been caught using unethical means during a match.

Here is a list of five gamers who were caught cheating live and were subsequently banned from specific platforms.

5 gamers who were banned after being caught cheating

#1 TwistedBear (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)

This Twitch streamer was engrossed in playing the Search and Destroy matches in COD: Modern Warfare when his viewers caught him using wallhacks. This hack allowed him to see the outline of his opponents through the wall. Unsurprisingly, Twitch permanently banned his account soon after.

#2 Semper0311 (Destiny 2)

Like Twisted Bear, this player was also caught using wallhacks during a game. When his viewers confronted him about it, he categorically denied the allegations before being banned. However, he was lucky to have gotten away with only a game ban and not a permanent ban on his account.

#3 FaZe Jarvis (Fortnite)

FaZe Jarvis has been permanently banned from playing Fortnite. The 17-year-old player used aimbots to kill targets with a perfect headshot. He tried to trick Fortnite’s system but was caught cheating in a YouTube video.

Even though he can open a different account, this ban by Epic Games will restrict him from competing in tournaments or uploading any type of Fortnite videos on any gaming platform.

#4 Hiko (Valorant)

Hiko was caught cheating red-handed when he was live-streaming his gameplay on Twitch. This popular streamer was banned as soon as it was discovered that he was cheating to get ahead in Valorant. Twitch noticed that a hacker was found in his gameplay and banned his account immediately.

#5 MOBADOS (Apex Legends)

Cheating in Apex Legends is not uncommon. MOBADOS was found using two cheats called Aimlock and Norecoil, which helped him to shoot his enemies accurately. He was ultimately banned on Twitch despite being a partnered streamer.