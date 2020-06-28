CS:GO's new anti cheat allegedly bypassed by cheat programmers in hours
- CS:GO has been plagued by cheaters since becoming free two years ago.
- A new anti-cheat measure rolled out with the beta version. However, many players claim to have bypassed it.
The problem of hacks and cheats is prevalent in nearly every title. The CS:GO community has been facing the issue of rampant hacking since the game went free in 2018.
Many users are dissatisfied with the anti-cheat matchmaking in CS:GO. For many, the solution has been to play on a third-party platform like Faceit, ESEA, and SoStronk.
Valve recently announced an optional beta branch of CS:GO, which would restrict the programs and files that can interact with the game. According to the official blog, players will not be able to join the VAC servers if they launch the games with such programs. Players will also be presented with an option to disable the ‘Trusted Launch.’
You can read in detail about this on the official blog post.
Post the announcement, the community's reaction was quite positive, even though it is in beta right now. CS:GO players were happy that a strong step is being taken, and they will be able to play the game with fewer cheaters.
However, this happiness did not last long. According to various sources, the new system was bypassed within hours of release.
Here are some of the tweets by players and cheat programmers who claimed that the new system has been bypassed.
Problems with the new CS:GO beta
According to many players, the beta version has many bugs, and stutters made it impossible for players to play the game. Here is a tweet by fl0m, an ex-professional CS:GO player and a streamer.
Another user also tweeted that despite having an i7-9700k, rtx2060 windows 10, the game crashed.
As explained by the user above, the possible reason for the stutters could be a lot of dlls being wrongfully blocked.
In a Facebook post, a player stated that he performed an experiment by downloading free undetectable hacks and tried them in secured/trusted launch. The player said that the cheats did not work with the 'trusted launch' enabled.
The measure appears to be successful to an extent. However, the credibility of this can be fully known when it is officially released. It is expected that all the problems of the essential dlls being blocked will be resolved before the release.
Disclaimer: This article in no means promotes any kind of cheats or hacks.Published 28 Jun 2020, 15:38 IST