CS:GO's new anti cheat allegedly bypassed by cheat programmers in hours

CS:GO has been plagued by cheaters since becoming free two years ago.

A new anti-cheat measure rolled out with the beta version. However, many players claim to have bypassed it.

CS:GO's new anti cheat bypassed?

The problem of hacks and cheats is prevalent in nearly every title. The CS:GO community has been facing the issue of rampant hacking since the game went free in 2018.

Many users are dissatisfied with the anti-cheat matchmaking in CS:GO. For many, the solution has been to play on a third-party platform like Faceit, ESEA, and SoStronk.

Today we’re shipping an optional beta branch of CS:GO with changes that are part of our continuing fight against cheating. More in today's Blog Post: https://t.co/4KVVkzllzl — CS:GO (@CSGO) June 26, 2020

Valve recently announced an optional beta branch of CS:GO, which would restrict the programs and files that can interact with the game. According to the official blog, players will not be able to join the VAC servers if they launch the games with such programs. Players will also be presented with an option to disable the ‘Trusted Launch.’

You can read in detail about this on the official blog post.

Post the announcement, the community's reaction was quite positive, even though it is in beta right now. CS:GO players were happy that a strong step is being taken, and they will be able to play the game with fewer cheaters.

However, this happiness did not last long. According to various sources, the new system was bypassed within hours of release.

Here are some of the tweets by players and cheat programmers who claimed that the new system has been bypassed.

From what I'm told, the new anti-cheat stuff @CSGO has added.... has already been bypassed.. in fact, ONE HOUR after it was released. — ZooL (@ZooL_Smith) June 26, 2020

Advertisement

man, this new csgo anti cheat is so good pic.twitter.com/ONiANircPM — Froglet (@wtfFrog) June 28, 2020

Can’t tell if this a joke or not but



Most paid cheats already bypassed it before the update



Unsure about onetap V3 (Not crack) But aimware And skeet’s injector bypass it



Process hacker too doesn’t bypass it unfortunately — Froglet (@wtfFrog) June 27, 2020

@valvesoftware @CSGO Good job on the new VAC update! Were already raging on it :) Hooking NtOpenFile won’t change anything, thats 4 lines of code for LoadLibraryA injectors to bypass your protection. pic.twitter.com/A7hGSNYQJI — Nexo (@Nexo848) June 27, 2020

Problems with the new CS:GO beta

According to many players, the beta version has many bugs, and stutters made it impossible for players to play the game. Here is a tweet by fl0m, an ex-professional CS:GO player and a streamer.

dont opt into the @CSGO beta. it is beyond scuffed. stutters that make it unplayable, and i cant revert it because the steam library is scuffed. im so pissed right now — fl0m (@fl0mtv) June 27, 2020

Another user also tweeted that despite having an i7-9700k, rtx2060 windows 10, the game crashed.

i7-9700k, rtx2060 windows 10 the game crashes on launch with new beta :( — gush (@Es4Nuk) June 26, 2020

quite an interesting way to go about improving the anti cheat for the game, honestly, i'm all for it



of course, it seems a lot of .dlls are currently being wrongfully blocked (for example, OldNewExplorer, NVIDIA(?) MessageBus, the Discord overlay etc.) but that's to be expected/ — max ♦️ #BLM (@MaxNeedsSnacks) June 26, 2020

As explained by the user above, the possible reason for the stutters could be a lot of dlls being wrongfully blocked.

A Facebook post from the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive group

In a Facebook post, a player stated that he performed an experiment by downloading free undetectable hacks and tried them in secured/trusted launch. The player said that the cheats did not work with the 'trusted launch' enabled.

The measure appears to be successful to an extent. However, the credibility of this can be fully known when it is officially released. It is expected that all the problems of the essential dlls being blocked will be resolved before the release.

Disclaimer: This article in no means promotes any kind of cheats or hacks.