Fortnite: Zayt accuses Tfue and other Fortnite pros of cheating

Zayt has talked about Fortnite players who cheated and condemned those who went against FNCS rules.

The NRG player claimed that he had evidence of Tfue using binds in Fortnite as well.

Tfue is one of the greatest stars of Fortnite and is a legend of both streaming and eSports. He is on Twitch every day to stream for thousands of fans and he has taken part in some of the most significant events in eSports.

However, one pro in particular – Zayt – has questioned his legitimacy, saying Tfue has used macros in Fortnite to get an advantage over opponents which is against FNCS rules.

In a recent tweet, Zayt claimed to "expose all the professionals who are using double-movement macros" and that this allows mouse and keyboard players to switch while on a controller, sprinting in one direction and at the same time looking in the other.

While this can be achieved by restoration of your settings to the right and the left side, some players choose to use macro to make the game a little easier. But it's completely forbidden in the pro scene.

Zayt called out other Fortnite pros before backtracking

Zayt called out six Fortnite pros, and while he eventually took back his accusations on five of them, he laid down that Tfue is certainly going against Fortnite laws. The NRG player claimed that he had evidence of Tfue using binds as well, but he was still to release all his proofs against Tfue.

"Tfue is [using binds] and will never be forbidden since he is one of the biggest streamers in the game today." the star said recently on Twitter.

This tweet has too also been deleted. He also said, in a statement to Fortnite Intel, that "no evidence exists against anyone except Tfue."

Tfue is still to answer Zayt's claims, and should be considered innocent till proven otherwise. In the past too, Tfue has been charged with cheating, but all these charges were dropped.

Zayt had previously talked about players who cheated as well and had condemned those who blatantly went against FNCS rules during FNCS events.