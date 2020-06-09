Why Tfue slams Fortnite and calls it the worst game to play?

The new season of Fortnite is scheduled to release after the next week. The launch date of the new Fortnite season has been pushed back a couple of times, citing various issues. Tfue had some words to describe the game, as players and streamers wait for its release.

In a live stream, Tfue questioned the game's 'competitive' integrity. Fortnite professionals and streamers are occasionally known to bend the rules. Tfue has been playing and streaming the game for the last few years.

Many professionals players like Ninja, SypherPK, Clix have also complained about the competitive scene, saying that the game is still to be developed.

Fortnite may be one of the most popular games of all time. However, the eSport aspect of the game isn't as good as other games such as CS: GO, League of Legends and DOTA.

Tfue calls Fortnite as the worst game to play

Once upon a time, Tfue was acclaimed as the best Fortnite player in the world. He is now frustrated with the way the game has been 'unfair' lately. In another stream, after being eliminated by a 'controller player' with a drum gun, Tfue started to get frustrated. He immediately abused and bad-mouthed Fortnite before going into a long rant about why the game, which made him famous on Twitch, is no longer fun for him.

All of this can be traced back to Epic Games rolling out an update for the controller's function to assist.

For a long time now, the gaming community has been sparring over the mouse and keyboard versus the controller debate. Only a few competitive players were previously using a controller, but now things have changed with the new update.

Aim assist has made Fortnite for Mouse and Keyboard players real bad. Tfue used to tweet on the same issue earlier. Many top players like him have pointed out what went wrong with the game. It now seems that Epic Games' credibility has gone down a bit over the years.