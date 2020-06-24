Fortnite: What keyboard does Tfue use?

Tfue, whose real name is Turner Tenney, is currently one of the best Fortnite players in the world.

In this article, we will talk about his newest keyboard and its features.

Credit: gurugamer.com

Tfue, whose real name is Turner Tenney, was born in 1998, and is currently one of the best Fortnite players in the world. He streams on Twitch.tv, and also makes YouTube videos, with a total viewership of more than 50,000 for each video.

As is often the case, a lot of people on the internet are often found accusing him of cheating or using hacks in Fortnite. However, to combat this, he now uses Twitch and Twitter to regularly post updates about the kind of hardware he uses to play Fortnite and other games.

Over the past few years, Tfue has used a variety of keyboards, particularly those developed by Ducky and then customised by Tfue himself. His latest custom keyboard is part of the Taeha-types banner series, developed and designed by designer Tae Ha Kim.

In this article, we will talk about the Fortnite gamers' newest keyboard

Credit: es.me

Tfue initially popularised the idea of “the 60 percent keyboard”, which is the term given to compact keyboard models called the Ducky One 2 Mini that the Fortnite expert himself customises. These keyboards are ideal for gaming, and are compact enough to not create a clutter on your gaming tables.

Since then however, Tfue has transitioned onto the luxurious side of gaming mechanics and engineering, with customisations by design enthusiasts. Currently, Tfue uses a custom keyboard called the Taeha Types Keycult no 1/60 to play and stream Fortnite games.

Taeha Types Keycult No 1/60:

Advertisement

Tfue’s most recent keyboard has had a big impact on his fans, because of the sudden transition that he has made from custom keyboards to luxurious ones. This particular keyboard, however, is beautiful to say the least:

Credit: taehatypes.com

It is worth $3500, and also follows the 60 percent model. It is made entirely out of CNC’d aluminum, with a polished stainless steel midpiece. Further, this keyboard features the metallic colour coatings in blue and purple hues.

Credit: taehatypes.com

Moreover, the underside looks just as glorious as the top of the keyboard. It also has the Novelkeys Cream switches that are popular due to their delicate and soothing clicking sound, which has become extremely characteristic of the brand.

The keyboard is customised with a Spanish-made GMK Striker keycap set, which has indigo hues inspired by the Japanese soccer team. Further, the keyboard features an inscription of Tfue’s name, at the top right hand side on the front.

Credit: taehatypes.com

Some other stats:

Weight: 1720 g (makes it stable)

Six-degree typing angle to prevent injuries

Advanced gasket mounting

Customs shortcuts can be programmed

GMK striker keycap: Highest-quality keycaps made of thick double-shot ABS

Beautiful typing sound

Customised, and therefore, one of a kind

In conclusion, while there is a huge market for custom keyboards out there, this particular one has all the best features that a professional gamer, be it Fortnite or PUBG Mobile, needs and expects — and safe to say — it is in the right hands as well!