What PC does Tfue use?

Tfue is one of the most popular names associated with the Fortnite gaming world. He joined the FaZe clan in 2018, and has since been involved in quite a few controversies, including the lawsuit that he filed in 2018 against the clan, and then the one the clan filed against Tfue. Further, he has been temporarily banned once for allegedly using a racial slur, although the ban was revoked when further inquiry was made by the Fortnite team, and it was found that the phrase he used wasn't used in a racial sense.

Regardless of his chequered past, he is generally considered as one of the best players in the world and has won many notable tournaments. Of course, the kind of PC that he uses is just as brilliant as he is as a gamer, and in this article we will look at his entire gaming setup:

PC configuration:

Tfue currently uses the Intel Core- i9-9900K processor which has 8 cores and gives mind-boggling speeds of up to 5.0 GHz with the turbo unlocked mode. The processor is easily available on Amazon for around 500 dollars, and is currently one of the best ones in the market. Tfue regularly upgrades his system, and only recently moved to this one from the Intel core i7-9700K.

Further, he has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card which has a memory of 11GB and a highest display resolution of 7680x4320! The same is available on Amazon for around 1400 dollars.

Further, he uses the G.Skill Tridentz RGB series 16 gb DDR4 RAM which is specifically designed for Intel processors.

credit: amazon.com

Finally, the motherboard that he uses is the Asus Rog Strix Z390-E gaming motherboard, which is also designed specifically for the 8th gen Intel core processors and has various inbuilt speed and connectivity enhancing features. The rest of his computer setup looks like this:

In order to effectively stream for the more than 12 million followers that he has across Twitch and YouTube, the importance of the streaming accessories that he uses cannot be undermined.

Tfue currently has the Herman Miller embody ergonomic chair with fully adjustable arms and translucent casters. Earlier, he was using the Maxnomic Commander S gaming chair which had the characteristic black and white colour and limited features.

Further, he has a Logitech Brio webcam and the Shure SM7B microphone along with the Rode PSA 1 swivel mount studio microphone. The entire setup looks like this:

Finally, Tfue is rumoured to use different PCs for his gaming and streaming needs. For streaming purposes, Tfue uses the AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPU processer with an Asus Rog Strix GEFORCE GTX 1650 graphics card which is a 4GB VR ready card with overclocked DDR5 memory

