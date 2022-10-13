Why Orange Justice is Fortnite's most iconic emote

Fortnite has seen a ton of emotes over the years. There have been simple gimmicks, long-form dances, traversal emotes, and much more. There are upwards of a thousand unique emotes currently available in the game through the Battle Pass, Item Shop, or as free rewards.

Some of them are instantly recognizable. T-pose is a simple pose that wasn't all that uncommon before the game came out, but now the two go hand in hand. 'Flossing' also rose to prominence thanks to Fortnite.

However, out of all the classic and iconic emotes, Orange Justice is probably one of the most iconic. Here's why that's the case.

Fortnite emotes: Is Orange Justice the most iconic emote of all time?

Fresh, Electro Shuffle, True Heart, Best Mates, Floss, Groove Jam, Disco Fever, Swipe It, and Hype are incredibly famous emotes that players have used over the years.

Unfortunately, they pale in comparison to Orange Justice. Despite the fact that there is a vast catalog of iconic emotes in Fortnite (a list that is sure to continue growing), one stands above the rest.

Orange Justice is iconic for many reasons. For one, it's one of the older emotes in the game that debuted in Chapter 1 Season 4. It was unlocked in the Battle Pass, Tier 26. Most players who played in those days were able to unlock it, but not many of today's gamers played Fortnite back then.

Despite its age, it has stood the test of time. Emotes that come from a Battle Pass are usually quickly forgotten, especially by the time the next season's items come out. However, Orange Justice is different. There have been 18 seasons since the emote was made available, but it's still one of the more recognizable emotes in the game.

Orange Justice arrived in Chapter 1 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

The Orange Justice emote also had a long reign at the top and was one of the most used emotes for so many seasons. It's not the most popular emote in the game anymore, but for several seasons, almost everyone was using Orange Justice. It's popularity wasn't even restricted to Fortnite, and people were doing the Orange Justice dance in real life as well.

A couple of other factors also contribute to Orange Justice's incredibly iconic status. It wasn't really a dance before Fortnite. No dance is truly original, since they are usually inspired by something else, and Orange Justice is no different.

However, Orange Justice wasn't a dance brought straight into Fortnite like some of the other emotes. It's different from emotes like the Renegade, a dance that got famous on TikTok prior to being added to the game.

It's also not like Blinding Lights or Dance Monkey, emotes from songs that later got added to the ICON Series.

Orange Justice doesn't have a lot of factors working in its favor, yet it remains one of the most popular and recognizable emotes in all of gaming. That's more than enough to warrant its status as the most iconic emotes in the game. That status will likely remain until the game is done, whenever that happens.

