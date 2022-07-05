Where is the Orange Shirt Kid now? The Fortnite sensation who faded away

Almost every OG Fortnite player has heard of the Orange Shirt Kid. This Fortnite player became very popular in Chapter 1 Season 3, as he received a lot of support for his dance.

Epic Games held a dance contest and thousands of players sent their submissions. The Orange Shirt Kid was one of them. Unfortunately, he did not win the contest. Many players believed this was unfair and asked Epic to reconsider their decision.

In the end, the kid got his own emote in Fortnite Battle Royale, and has permanently etched his dance in the hearts of old-school players.

The Orange Shirt Kid and his road to fame

Back in March 2018, Epic Games had a Boogiedown contest, giving Fortnite players the opportunity to come up with a unique emote for the video game.

The contest had many amazing prizes, including Disco Cosmetics skins, 10,000 V-Bucks, and even a real-life recreation of a Boogie Bomb! The winner of the contest, however, would have had their dance added to the game.

The Orange Shirt Kid submitted his entry for the contest, but Epic Games did not consider it good enough to win. You can check his submission below.

Twitter user Populotus ended up winning the contest, much to the disappointment of many players. While the submission was amazing, many players did not like that it was a routine performed by professional dancers.

Shortly after the announcement of the winner, Fortnite players started signing petitions for the kid to be named the winner. Though Epic did not change the results of the vote, they added the "Orange Justice" emote to the Season 4 Battle Pass, making emotes all over the world dance with joy.

The Fortnite player became an overnight sensation and the emote found its indelible place in pop culture. However, as of 2022, it is one of the rarest emotes in the game.

What happened after the contest and where is the kid now?

Unfortunately, The Orange Shirt Kid was a victim of cyber bullying and even had his Twitter and YouTube accounts hacked. After his accounts were hacked, he had no other option other than taking a break from social media.

To make things worse, his mom sued Epic Games for using the dance. While the Fortnite developer had the right to do this, it was just another attempt to use the game for personal gain. In the end, the lawsuit was dropped.

YouTuber Justicul managed to get in touch with the creator of "Orange Justice" and conducted a short interview with him.

Apparently, Orange Shirt Kid no longer plays Fortnite Battle Royale. These days, he mostly plays Call of Duty: Warzone, Madden, and NBA 2K with friends.

He has also found other hobbies besides video games. The former Fortnite player now lifts weights and plays guitar. He revealed his taste in music, saying that he listens to a lot of new music, but also has some favorite melodies from the 70's and 80's.

The once-famous Fortnite personality has also set some big goals for his future. He wants to deadlift 300 pounds before he leaves the eighth grade and would also love to become a civil lawyer.

The Orange Shirt Kid also said that he was doing fine and that he has found a lot of joy in life, which is a wholesome update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far