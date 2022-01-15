3 Fortnite emotes that nobody uses anymore (& 3 that are plaguing Chapter 3 lobbies)

Fortnite has tons of emotes, even when disregarding emoticons that aren't popular. Emotes are a really great part of the game and Fortnite's use of them has led other games to introduce them as well.

With there being so many ways that players can use to express themselves, there are, naturally, emotes that get used much more frequently than others. While some are loved because they are based on famous real-life models, some represent the sheer ingenuity of the developers.

Here are a few examples of emotes that get used more frequently in Chapter 3 and a few that have been lost to the past.

Emotes that Fortnite players use consistently and a few they don't use anymore

The emotes that are regularly used by the community

1) Neighborly Hang

Neighborly Hang requires page 10 to be unlocked on the Battle Pass and can only be used with Spider-Man. However, Spider-Man has quickly become one of the most popular skins in the entire game. Plus, many have considered his emote pay-to-win, since it allows for hiding in clever places. Regardless, it's one of the most popular emotes in Chapter 3.

2) Good Guy

The Free Guy collaborative emote has become quite popular. Players have heard the familiar "Don't have a good day, have a great day" emote in the lobby tons of times. It's especially used before the match begins, but it's very popular in Chapter 3.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Oh by the way, the Good Guy emote was translated for every language Fortnite supports, so the audio will actually be different based on your games language settings Oh by the way, the Good Guy emote was translated for every language Fortnite supports, so the audio will actually be different based on your games language settings

3) Crowning Achievement

Crowning Achievement is one of the newest emotes to the game (Image via Epic Games)

The new Victory Crown has made it very easy for Fortnite players to flex their wins. This is a simple emote and gets unlocked once a player wins with a Victory Crown. After that, they can flex however many wins they've gotten with it. It's an extremely popular emote to use after a victory and is used to flex on the player that was just defeated.

The emotes that have not been used in a very long while

1) Never Gonna

Rick Astley @rickastley #TikTokGaming #GamingLoop There is now a Never Gonna Give You Up Emote in Fortnite! Grab it while you can from the item shop. @fortnitegame #fortnite There is now a Never Gonna Give You Up Emote in Fortnite! Grab it while you can from the item shop. @fortnitegame #fortnite #TikTokGaming #GamingLoop https://t.co/Nlio9CThYU

It was one of the funnier emotes that has ever been introduced to Fortnite, but the humor of it ran out fairly quickly. Players don't use this emote anymore for whatever reason. Most players probably can't think of the last time they heard someone use it.

2) Hot Marat

When this emote debuted in Ralph Breaks the Internet, it became pretty popular in Fortnite, too. However, that was a long time ago and the vast majority of players probably don't even remember if they have the emote anymore.

1) Take the L

This Fortnite emote has largely been relegated to the past. Most players don't use it anymore. This could be a product of time since this emote was from Season 1 Chapter 3 and it's very possible that most players today weren't playing then. It used to be one of the most popular ones but is no where to be found today.

Should any of these emotes make a comeback?

