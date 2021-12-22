4 Fortnite emotes that actually dodge bullets (Pay-to-win)

Every so often, a Fortnite emote comes along that inadvertently provides players with a significant advantage. Of course, nothing in the game is pay-to-win because even with the advantages it's difficult to win. Still, these can provide players with a bit of help along the way.

This is completely unintentional on the part of Fortnite. Epic Games and Fortnite pride themselves on not being remotely pay-to-win. These are just unfortunate occurrences for the game.

Four times a Fortnite emote was inadvertently advantageous

4) Ground Pound

The Ground Pound emote has always been a popular one, but especially with the recent introduction of the Spider-Man skins. It's a great emote to pair with a superhero skin, but even more so since it can actually dodge bullets.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Master the superhero landing.



The new Ground Pound Emote is available now!

3) Squat Kick

The Squat Kick emote involves a lot of vertical movement. As such, there are very few occasions when the timing of the emote lines up with the timing and location of a sniper shot. It doesn't happen very often, but this is one of the few emotes that can dodge bullets.

U mean squat kick right? I mean u jump like 2 feet in the air with both legs up. And since people shoot people at their feet its pretty much a good emote to dodge

2) Neo's Bullet Time

Neo's Bullet Time, a brand new collaborative emote, is based on the infamous scene from The Matrix in which Neo literally dodges bullets. Now in Fortnite, the emote has been used to dodge bullets coming from opposing Fortnite players. This was definitely inadvertent, but it's a pretty obvious function in hindsight.

1) Flippin' Sexy

This emote involves doing back flips, so if it's timed correctly, it will certainly dodge bullets. This is one of the easiest to use to dodge because players know how fast they'll flip and can potentially use it to dodge bullets.

Flippin' Sexy is used to dodge bullets often (Image via Epic Games)

Honorable Mention: Rocket Riding Sniper Bullets

It's rare and pretty difficult, but players have been able to (under certain circumstances) rocket ride the sniper bullet. This is a very niche occurence and would more than likely not happen in a regular Fortnite Battle Royale match.

