3 Fortnite emotes that players can't stand anymore (& 3 that are starting to get popular)

With the inclusion of real-life dances and songs, Fortnite emotes have certainly become very popular. Players happily spend their V-Bucks on a wide range of emotes whenever they arrive at the Item Shop.

That being said, not every emote in Fortnite has been a hit. While some became irrelevant within a few months, others weren't even able to garner decent initial response from players.

Here are three Fortnite emotes that players can't stand anymore, and three that are slowly beginning to get popular.

Three Fortnite emotes that players can't stand anymore

1) Slap Happy

Slap Happy is a rare Fortnite emote released in 2019, and players loved to use it following an elimination or Victory Royale. However, on the other end, watching this emote was never fun after losing a close battle or getting stomped on by a sweat.

Slap Happy might seem like a goofy emote, but it has gained a reputation for being used by sweats and toxic players to taunt others. Accordingly, a majority of the community cannot stand those who use it.

Luckily, Slap Happy hasn't arrived in the Item Shop since 2020, and is one of the rarest emotes in the game.

2) Never Gonna

You just got Rickrolled! It is still surprising that Fortnite released an emote called Never Gonna based on the popular Never Gonna Give You Up song by Rick Astley.

Just like the meme, the Never Gonna is not as special as it once was. Players used to have a great time rickrolling each other, but the practice isn't as funny and relevant anymore.

The emote can be purchased from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks, but it makes no sense to spend on what is now a dead meme.

3) Savage

Megan Thee Stallion took the internet by storm with her song Savage. It is no surprise that Fortnite capitalized on this trend and released a brilliant emote which replicated the famous TikTok dance.

However, the Savage dance is now clearly overused and everyone is tired of seeing it on their social media feeds. Millions of users across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter have danced to the song already. Fortnite is no exception, and to see anyone using the Savage dance emote anymore is now considered annoying.

Three Fortnite emotes that are starting to get popular

1) Neighborly Hang

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been a massive success owing to the Spider-Man crossover. From the superhero skin to the Mythic web-shooters, players love everything Spider-Man related.

The Neighborly Hang is the built-in emote for the Spider-Man skin, and players clearly adore it. Even during games, the emote does its job brilliantly and doesn't seem too fake.

Pros like Nick Eh 30 were impressed with the emote as well, and even called it pay-to-win as it lets players hide in certain situations.

2) Crowning Achievement

The Crowning Achievement emote was added to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1 alongside the Victory Crowns. Apparently, players can flaunt their Crowned Victory Royales this season with this first-ever progressive emote.

It is safe to assume that the Crowning Achievement emote will remain popular in Fortnite for a while, as Loopers never miss an opportunity to show off their triumphs!

3) Lil' Monster

The Lil' Monster emote arrived in Chapter 3, and it has already become one of the most used emotes in the game. This might be because it resembles the Scootin' emote from the Deadpool crossover.

Scootin' is still a very popular emote in the community and anyone who doesn't own it should go for Lil' Monster.

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and the snow on the map has begun to melt. Players should not be disappointed, as Tilted Towers, which is currently frozen, will become playable in a few weeks.

