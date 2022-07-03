Fortnite CEO teases tentative release date for Creative 2.0

All eyes are on Tim Sweeney, as Fortnite players have been patiently waiting for any information regarding the highly anticipated Creative 2.0 update. According to prominent Fortnite leakers ShiinaBR and Hypex, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says Creative 2.0 is coming this year, but it won't be soon.

They went on to say that the announcement of its release this year is not exactly news. Most players who had been keeping an eye on these developments knew that all signs pointed towards Creative 2.0 being released this year.

However, the statement that it won't release any time soon does help narrow the timeline down. Fortnite players can likely expect the massive update to arrive sometime towards the end of the year, perhaps in October, November, or December.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 release date is all but confirmed: Here's what the update might have

Not much official information about the 2.0 update is available, though leakers and other players have many ideas about what the update may entail.

One thing that is important to keep in mind is that the initial release of Creative 2.0 will more than likely not be the full version. Veteran players may remember that the first version of Creative was not at all what it has turned into.

New devices and abilities have been introduced since then, and Fortnite gamers can expect the same to happen whenever 2.0 does arrive.

Creative 2.0 could possibly be in first-person view instead of the typical third-person view that Fortnite currently has. Leakers recently noted that Epic was working on a first-person POV, so it could be added to the Creative update.

One of the biggest struggles players have with Creative Mode is editing. Whether it's deleting, copying, or adjusting, it's usually a lot more challenging than it should be. 2.0 might fix those long-standing issues.

The rumors are that 2.0 will allow multiple players to create together. This would allow multiplayer worlds where players can work together or build their own separate things in the same space.

There is also a very good chance that terrain editing is involved. That's been one thing many creators have wanted for a while since the terrain is generally the same in all settings.

Current Creative (Image via Epic Games)

This would more than likely revamp Creative entirely and turn it into something completely different from what it currently is, which many loopers are eagerly awaiting.

There will also likely be several new devices, including the highly anticipated chair device that can make almost anything in the world a seat for players. This would help a lot for maps that don't have much interaction (like the Soundwave Series maps).

There's going to be plenty more in the update, and more information will likely come out as that tentative release date draws near. Aside from what Tim Sweeney said regarding the release date, all of this information is speculative and is either based on leaks or fan theories. Very little of it has been officially confirmed by Epic Games, and fans should take this information with a grain of salt.

