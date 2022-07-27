6 Fortnite creative maps to help you get better aim

Aim is incredibly important in Fortnite. Pros with incredible aim often set themselves apart from their counterparts. It's much easier to aim on a keyboard and mouse than on a console, but even console players can aim well.

Being able to aim often means users come out on top in any battle. It can get hectic, especially in close combat situations, which makes aim of the utmost importance. One timely and well-aimed shotgun shot can be the difference.

Good aim isn't usually something gamers just have. Some do, but most have to work at it for a while before becoming elite.

Practice makes perfect, especially with real game experience. However, tons of Creative maps make for excellent aim practice.

Fortnite creative maps to help you get better aim in Chapter 3 Season 3

6) 2369-6235-4946 – Sentry Aim Course

Nothing is more challenging to shoot at than a moving target. Unfortunately, unless it's a bot, all Fortnite loopers will move when they're being fired at. That means those who want good aim will have to get good at nailing moving targets while moving.

This takes anticipation and timing, something the Sentry Aim Course can help with. This map fires quick-moving items to be shot at, so players have to be able to react, aim, and fire.

5) 3526-8335-4329 – Shotgun Aim Course!!!!!

Aiming with a shotgun is probably more important than aiming with any other gun aside from a Sniper Rifle. Shotguns usually fire slower than other weapons, meaning Fortnite loopers have one or two shots to hit their target.

That target is usually moving erratically and firing at the player, which makes aiming even harder. This map is designed to help those who struggle with shotgun aim. It will have them winning box fights in no time.

4) 9368-1814-9691 – Ultimate Edit & Aim

The Creative map that helps with editing and aiming (Image via Epic Games)

This map does what it says it will: help gamers with editing and aiming. Often, especially in box fights or close combat, editing is just as important as aiming is.

Editing a wall and firing a precise shotgun shot at the awaiting enemy requires precise timing and aim.

This map will help players master it, giving them incredible highlights and so many more Victory Royales.

3) 8231-8188-6171 - Zombie Pop Party

It can be challenging to start training with users or even the sentries on other maps. Everyone has to start at the bottom; this is an excellent map to get Fortnite loopers working on their aim.

Zombie Pop Party has, as one could guess, zombies as the target. They move slowly and don't have weapons, making them excellent target practice. For beginners who want to start improving, this map is excellent.

2) 8100-6101-3202 - Mzer Aim Practice

This map is designed only for aim practice (Image via Epic Games)

Sometimes, simplicity helps Fortnite players get better. This map is one of the simplest aiming maps out there, which removes all distractions and helps anyone focus solely on aiming and improving.

It's not challenging, but it does give loopers a test to see just how good they are. This is easily one of the most useful Fortnite creative maps to help them get better aim.

1) 0631-4923-5407 - Elite Squad-Aim Shooter

This is by far one of the most creative maps out there for aiming. Users find themselves stuck on a spaceship with nothing but aiming minigames to pass the time until they get to their new destination.

It's a clever way to force someone to train and get better.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

