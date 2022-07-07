7 Fortnite pro players with the best aim

Fortnite pros have different skillsets, and their unique playstyles have allowed them to become better at the game. Not everyone is good at building, not everyone is good at individual combat, and not everyone is good at staying alive.

Pros generally do different things and employ different tactics to ensure a win. Whatever works for them will not necessarily work for everyone.

However, pros do have a lot in common with each other. They are all considered good at the game and are skilled in almost every area. One thing that most pro players cannot do without is a good aim.

Note: Console players are at a disadvantage compared to keyboard and mouse players. For this list, only keyboard and mouse users are included.

Fortnite pros who practically have inbuilt aimbot

7) Endretta

Endretta is one of the world's best aimers. He has showcased that repeatedly during elite competitions with some of the world's top players. Being a pro means generally facing off with the best competition that Fortnite has to offer. Endretta routinely comes away with incredible highlights largely due to his accuracy and timing.

In the highlights video above, there are several great examples. Perhaps none are better than the snipe at 0:33 and the edit into headshot at 0:40.

6) EpikWhale

EpikWhale is one of the top players for a reason. Fortnite can be a stressful game. Anyone who has found themselves in the closing minutes of a match can attest that their heartbeat increases rapidly. For the pros, this is not necessarily untrue, but for many, they have figured out how to play calmly.

EpikWhale is one of the calmest players out there, and that helps him aim better. When one is calm, the movements are less erratic, which increases aiming quality. That can often be the difference between winning and losing.

At the 12:14 mark, EpikWhale makes short work of the enemy by spraying with precision accuracy on the way to a high placement.

5) ThreatsFN

There are many different reasons why ThreatFN is one of the best players, but perhaps chief among them is his aiming ability. That skill might be the biggest factor separating good players from great players, and Threat knows that.

Threat has some of the best reactive tracking worldwide, which goes a long way for helping aim. In the video, AussieAntics mentions Threats as having the best aim, and it's proven again at the 0:15 mark.

4) Mongraal

Fortnite pro player (Image via Mongraal)

Despite being one of the world's youngest pro players, Mongraal has quickly made quite a name for himself. Just watching his highlights will show how incredible he is at aiming. The rest of the game largely means nothing if players have no aim, and Mongraal will never have to worry about that.

Mongraal has had a solid year, and his aiming skills are largely responsible for that. Mongraal has won 27 matches (Fortnite tracker) this season in Arena due to his incredible aim.

3) Hen

Hen is another incredibly young Fortnite player, but there is no denying his incredible skills. Hen is among the world's best aimers, allowing him to place well in tournaments, earn cash, and make a name for himself.

Hen's aim seems to improve in the clutch, a skill not many gamers have. Clutch moments are nothing to him, as his stellar aim wins out very often.

Hen recently landed 12th on the leaderboard in a Cash Cup and had a lot of points and one victory royale thanks to his aim skills.

2) Acorn

33 Acorn @AcornFN 1ST FNCS GRAND FINALS $150,000 1ST FNCS GRAND FINALS $150,000 🏆1ST FNCS GRAND FINALS $150,000🏆 https://t.co/DOezfruONQ

Acorn is at the top of the NA East leaderboard for a reason. The pro player has been atop the leaderboard for a while and routinely wins tournaments. They are great in all aspects of the game, but aiming, especially in the pro setting, is arguably the most important skill, which Acorn certainly does.

303 points is hard to come by, and aiming helps greatly with that.

1) ThomasHD

ThomasHD is arguably one of the best aimers in the entire world. His skill with snipers is unmatched, which usually takes incredible aim and accuracy. He sets the bar for aiming that very few players can even reach. That alone is going to carry him very far in Competitive Fortnite.

The 6:26 mark in the video is full of incredible highlights in which Thomas' aim is on full display.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

