"I'm still wasting time on the game": Fortnite pro Mongraal reportedly quits Competitive

Fortnite Competitive has lost an excellent young talent in the form of Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson. Mongraal is currently a member of FaZe Clan Europe, a content creator on YouTube and also a Twitch streamer. The 17-year-old was earlier denied from competing since he was underage.

Currently, Mongraal is one of the best Fortnite Competitive players in the European region and has had a pretty successful streaming career. However, he has now decided to quit the Fortnite Competitive scene and says he might "play for fun with people."

Fortnite Pro Player Mongraal is calling it quits with Competitive

In one of his most recent Twitch streams, Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson shared his views about Fortnite and how the game works. While talking on his stream, Mongraal said, " I mean, something I realized is this - that the game is made like a lot - it's just whoever plays more...it just is the main thing...it's just how much you play."

According to him, Fortnite Competitive requires a lot of grinding, and whoever dedicates the most time and keeps on playing the game is bound to do good. That's all there is to it.

Mongraal has been streaming on Twitch and uploading videos on YouTube for a while now and has been racking up a good amount of views. He has been earning a substantial sum of money via streaming.

He further added he will probably "play for fun with people but it then defeats the point." As per Mongraal, even if he continues to stream and play the game he is still "wasting time on the game and not going to do good."

Nin @Ningraal If all the rumours are true that Mongraal is quitting competitive fortnite I think we all need to set back and look at what he’s done for the game , he the biggest inspiration for any esports , he is my biggest gaming inspiration he is the goat he will always be the goat If all the rumours are true that Mongraal is quitting competitive fortnite I think we all need to set back and look at what he’s done for the game , he the biggest inspiration for any esports , he is my biggest gaming inspiration he is the goat he will always be the goat

It seems as if Mongraal wants to take a break from the serious side of Fortnite while at the same time taking some time out of Fortnite as well. He did mention that he might skip the first season and return for the next. However, Mongraal isn't sure what he will be doing next year.

Also Read Article Continues below

The pro player has already achieved a lot of things at a very tender age and has dominated the underground scene for a while. It appears that Kyle might have some new plans for the future.

Edited by Saman