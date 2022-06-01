Everything new coming to Fortnite Creative in Chapter 3 Season 3

Creative was first introduced in Fortnite in late 2018, shortly after the battle royale was released. It wasn't a big part of the game, though. In those days, players mainly played the battle royale mode and sometimes forgot Creative even existed. The good thing is that as the years progressed, Creative has become bigger and bigger.

Now, Creative is a huge part of the game. Collaborative maps get made officially by Epic Games all the time. The company also features a lot of player-made maps via Creative.

The Creative 2.0 update is going to potentially push it further into the limelight. And if the rumors are true, Creative is going to be insane. In the meantime, here's what players can expect to get added in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

What Fortnite players can expect to see in Creative in Chapter 3 Season 3

Chapter 3 Season 2 saw a lot of cool introductions to Creative. Prop movers, incredible vehicles, brand new terrain, new mechanics, and so much more finally made their debut to players' delight.

And the addition of the following items to Creative can only elevate the experience the mode offers. However, this information is not official and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Melee Manager

Melee fighting is one thing that is arguably lacking in Fortnite. Lightsabers provide a good option in the way of melee combat, but those aren't in Creative, and there are no other true melee weapons in the game.

In Chapter 3 Season 3, players might finally get the long-awaited melee items. Melee Manager is a device that was teased for Creative, getting leaked a long time ago. And all signs point to it coming to the game in Season 3.

Gravity Gun

The Gravity Gun from Chapter 2 Season 8 is also curiously absent from Creative, despite leaks saying it was coming. Leaks aren't always reliable, but they do concern information that is in the game files pretty often. Unfortunately, the gravity-based weapon has been unavailable for two full seasons now.

Chapter 3 Season 3 will hopefully add it to Creative because it was a really fun weapon to use.

Throwing Toy Spawner

The Throwing Toy Spawner that was heavily featured on the NBA's 75th-anniversary map was also leaked a long time ago, and it hasn't made its presence in Creative yet, at least not in terms of players being allowed to use it. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3's update could change that.

Klombo

Klombo spawners were also supposed to be added to Creative at some point. Klombos haven't been on the island this season, but they're still part of the game. Adding them to Creative would make most players very happy as well as make a lot of sense.

Chair and Loot Controller devices

A Chair device, one that allows players to add items to sit on a map, is also something that should eventually be coming. It might be in Creative 2.0, but it might also be on its way very soon.

A Loot Controller device is also heavily rumored. This would allow players to have more control over the loot on the island, whether that's floor or chest loot.

These items and more could all be coming very soon. They might also be released sporadically throughout the season.

