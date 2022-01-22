Is Klombo invincible in Fortnite?

Klombos have begun to stomp across the Fortnite Battle Royale island, proving to be a foe and an ally all at once.

Players can use Klombos to travel by riding on them or being shot into a redeploy state from their blowhole. On the other hand, Klombo can turn aggressive and decimate a number of players.

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG There is a guaranteed Klombo spawn location at Haven's Oasis! Buy a Klomberry from Haven at this landmark and feed it to Klombo within 10m to complete this week's quest. There is a guaranteed Klombo spawn location at Haven's Oasis! Buy a Klomberry from Haven at this landmark and feed it to Klombo within 10m to complete this week's quest. https://t.co/ZEUdg3mgM7

Can the favor be returned, though? The massive beast has been the subject of many onslaughts since it started to roam the island. It truly appears invincible, as no one has been able to eliminate it yet.

Klombo can't be killed in Fortnite, at least not yet

Shallow @ShallowLMAO @HYPEX is it actually possible to kill klombo? Man seems untouchable @HYPEX is it actually possible to kill klombo? Man seems untouchable

Players will notice that they are dealing damage when attacking a Klombo, but it appears that the monster has a massive health pool. As well, every attack does 1 damage, no matter the weapon.

Several videos have surfaced of players trying to destroy a Klombo to no avail. Even 100 players putting everything they have into dropping the creature has no effect, other than making it angry.

Notorious for its deadly nature, the Storm is another force that cannot take out the mighty Klombo. Players have attacked it in the storm, watched it closely as they've healed, and have had zero success.

It seems like Klombo is unstoppable. It is said to have 2,000 hit points, but that could just be a placeholder in the monster's coding. It truly appears that Klombo is invincible in Fortnite Chapter 3.

There could come a time when Klombo needs to be defeated, however. Don't be surprised if Epic Games switches its health at some point to account for an in-game challenge.

As well, Klombo could play a part in whatever live event may happen at the end of Chapter 3 Season 1. Could Klombo go on a rampage that requires players to put an end to it?

Also Read Article Continues below

Or will a tear-jerker ending that sees Klombo sacrifice itself and save the island be on its way? No matter the case, Klombo can't be stopped at this point in time and who knows if players will ever get to eliminate it.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Mason J. Schneider