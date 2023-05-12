Fortnite racing game mode details leak ahead of time

With Fortnite upping the ante at every given chance, new features, mechanics, and game modes keep getting added in. According to leakers/data-miners, FNBRintel and NotJulesDev, Epic Games is currently working on a brand new game mode that involves racing. While the details are rather slim, it sets in motion the possibilities for having racing in-game as full-fledged experience.

Based on what is known at present, this new racing game mode may have its own tab, possibly with unique rewards/freebies for players to unlock. This will be something similar to the Star Wars Battle Pass that's currently active in-game. Since the Battle Bus is a major vehicle in-game, it may also feature a dedicated racing mode for Battle Buses.

FNBRintel @FNBRintel



- Will have it's own tab possibly with unique rewards.

- Possible battle bus racing mode.

- When you load in you'll be put into a special cutscene and then into a tutorial.

More information on the upcoming Fortnite Racing gamemode!

- Will have it's own tab possibly with unique rewards.

- Possible battle bus racing mode.

- When you load in you'll be put into a special cutscene and then into a tutorial.

- You'll be able to track your friends…

Similar to Chapter 3, they may even be armored, allowing players to partake in a Death Race type of situation. Although this is still in development, leakers/data-miners are already aware of a special cutscene and tutorial that will be showcased when players load into this mode. In fact, players will be able to track their friends' progression as well. But that's not all.

Fortnite's upcoming racing game mode to have competitive and normal racing

Boonana @Boonana2704 @FNBRintel I was hoping for something like mario kart. Be cool if it had its own battlepass with different pieces like models,wheels,horn, lights. @FNBRintel I was hoping for something like mario kart. Be cool if it had its own battlepass with different pieces like models,wheels,horn, lights.

One of the most impressive details about this upcoming racing game mode is that it will feature competitive and normal racing. If it's anything like Arena, players will be able to obtain a rank by racing against other players in-game. While the outcome of securing a rank is still unknown, it may allow players to redeem in-game freebies and/or rewards.

Much like the Zero Build - Battle Royale and OG Battle Royale playlists, this upcoming racing game mode may feature non-combat oriented and combat-oriented racing. This would allow players to switch between different experiences to make the most of things.

When will the racing game mode arrive in Fortnite?

Shiina @ShiinaBR



It *might* be released within the next 5 months, and seems to offer 18 divisions with player rankings.



Fortnite is working on a car racing game mode that can be played in both normal and competitive modes!

It *might* be released within the next 5 months, and seems to offer 18 divisions with player rankings.

Since each new major feature/mechanic is introduced to the game at the start of a new season, this may be in development for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. With first-person mode being speculated to be added in next season, adding too many new features/mechanics at once is not the best idea.

That said, more information about this new racing game mode may surface after the next major update v24.40 that is currently scheduled for May 16, 2023. Perhaps Epic Games will add more information to the files that will provide a better insight into the workings of this new racing game mode.

Wenso @Wensoing



There will also be special NPCs which will drive around in them codenamed "ArmoredCarGoons"



(via me &



Epic is working on new Armored Cars for next season!

There will also be special NPCs which will drive around in them codenamed "ArmoredCarGoons"

While this is based on speculation, this may also have something to do with the new Armored Cars that are being worked on for Chapter 4 Season 3. With all that being said, it will be interesting to see what the developers have in mind next for Fortnite.

