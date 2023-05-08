Fortnite leak reveals details on First Person mode in Chapter 4

According to leakers/data-miners Wensoing and Loolo_WRLD, Epic Games is continuing work on the First Person mode for Fortnite. As per the information obtained, during the update v24.30, more files for the First Person camera were added to the game. These included camera angles for various weapons, including Guided Missiles. It may be possible that players will be able to zoom in on the missile while it's in flight, but that cannot be confirmed at the moment.

Aside from camera angles, new sound effects were added in as well. Sounds for walking on mud in First Person mode are now in the game files. There are quite a few more other types of movements as well such as running, sliding, and jumping. This also confirms the existence of the upcoming mud-based biome for next season. The only question that remains is when will First Person be added to Fortnite?

Fortnite First Person mode may be coming sooner than expected

According to numerous leakers/data-miners, with the sound effects for mud updated for the upcoming season, First Person mode will be added soon. Based on speculation, the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 would be the best time to add in this major new feature, but it may not be ready by then.

If such is the scenario, Epic Games may add it in later during a major update as the season progresses. In either case, the First Person mode has been all but confirmed for next season. That said, what can players expect to find in the First Person mode?

For starters, they will likely be able to shift the camera angle from Third Person to First Person as and when they feel like it. Although no one is sure how this will affect building, this feature will likely be in-game as files for the same have been discovered. One of the other major changes will be how aim-down-sight will work for different weapons.

Players will have a closer aim-down-sight experience with most non-scope weapons. This, in theory, should allow them to land more shots on targets while in First Person mode. Other weapons such as the Heavy Sniper Rifle and Cobra DMR should be unaffected by this camera angle.

Will there be a dedicated playlist for the First Person mode?

For the time being, there's no information on whether or not Epic Games will make a dedicated playlist for the First Person mode. Since the Battle Royale consists of the Zero Build and OG mode, the addition of a First Person mode will make things chaotic. That said, in all probability, players will be able to change their camera angle as and when they deem fit.

However, having said that, there's a lot of scope for dedicated First Person modes in Creative. Given how diverse and unique gameplay can be, this new camera angle can be employed for numerous Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps such as free-for-all and other combat oriented experiences.

