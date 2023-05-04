Fortnite sound effects all but confirms first person mode in Chapter 4 Season 3

One of the weirdest leaks to come out following the Fortnite update v24.30 has been a certain set of sound effects. While this is nothing new and only plays a small role in the grand scheme of things, according to leaker/data-miner Wensoing, they hold a few secrets. The sound effects in question are related to mud and players moving over it, but that's not the interesting bit.
What's fascinating is that there are different sound effects for players moving through the mud from both third-person and first-person perspectives. Given that the first-person mode has been hinted at for a long time, these audio cues are a good indication that Epic Games may finally activate it in-game next season.
When will Epic Games activate first-person mode in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?
Given that the developers tend to add major new mechanics and/or features to the game at the start of the new season, it may be activated on June 10, 2023. On that note, the sound effects in question contain different audio variations for movements such as walking, running, sliding, jumping, and falling.
For the time being, leakers/data-miners have only been able to find audio effects for players moving in first and third-person through mud, but this is not a bad thing. If anything, these audio files confirm the presence of the speculated jungle/tropical biome that is slated to be added to the map next season.
In addition to sound effects, veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX recently discovered that Epic Games is working on something called Shoulder Swapping. This is related to the first-person mode and will allow players to change the camera position between right and left. It may be very useful when navigating the dense jungle/tropical biome.
What will this new jungle/tropical biome contain in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?
According to leakers/data-miners, it will feature new types of flora, and raptors may also be present within it. They will be tamable and players will be able to ride them into battle and cause havoc. Given their speed, those caught off guard or on foot will have to think quickly and escape or risk being outmaneuvered and cornered.
Perhaps this is the reason why Armored Cars are also being added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. This will allow players to traverse the island safely and avoid becoming a quick snack for raptors or any other wildlife that may pose a threat.
That being said, by the looks of it, the next season is going to have very strong Jurassic World vibes. Furthermore, with a muscular tiger and an exotic bird-like-creature being speculated to be featured as Battle Pass Outfits, there's a lot that players will have to look forward to in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.
