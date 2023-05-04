Fortnite sound effects all but confirms first person mode in Chapter 4 Season 3

One of the weirdest leaks to come out following the Fortnite update v24.30 has been a certain set of sound effects. While this is nothing new and only plays a small role in the grand scheme of things, according to leaker/data-miner Wensoing, they hold a few secrets. The sound effects in question are related to mud and players moving over it, but that's not the interesting bit.

What's fascinating is that there are different sound effects for players moving through the mud from both third-person and first-person perspectives. Given that the first-person mode has been hinted at for a long time, these audio cues are a good indication that Epic Games may finally activate it in-game next season.

When will Epic Games activate first-person mode in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Wenso @Wensoing



These include sound effects for walking on mud in first person and third person.



We should see these sound effects be used in next season's jungle biome or in the "muddy" areas on the map



(via me &



#Fortnite In 24.30, new sound effects for being on Mud were addedThese include sound effects for walking on mud in first person and third person.We should see these sound effects be used in next season's jungle biome or in the "muddy" areas on the map(via me & @Loolo_WRLD In 24.30, new sound effects for being on Mud were addedThese include sound effects for walking on mud in first person and third person.We should see these sound effects be used in next season's jungle biome or in the "muddy" areas on the map(via me & @Loolo_WRLD)#Fortnite https://t.co/78hQCEbvuA

Given that the developers tend to add major new mechanics and/or features to the game at the start of the new season, it may be activated on June 10, 2023. On that note, the sound effects in question contain different audio variations for movements such as walking, running, sliding, jumping, and falling.

For the time being, leakers/data-miners have only been able to find audio effects for players moving in first and third-person through mud, but this is not a bad thing. If anything, these audio files confirm the presence of the speculated jungle/tropical biome that is slated to be added to the map next season.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite are working on Shoulder Swapping for the upcoming First Person mode. Maybe it could come to Third Person too if they go on with it. Fortnite are working on Shoulder Swapping for the upcoming First Person mode. Maybe it could come to Third Person too if they go on with it. https://t.co/mk2bjl1Fki

In addition to sound effects, veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX recently discovered that Epic Games is working on something called Shoulder Swapping. This is related to the first-person mode and will allow players to change the camera position between right and left. It may be very useful when navigating the dense jungle/tropical biome.

What will this new jungle/tropical biome contain in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

FNAssist @FN_Assist



The Exhausted and Rest audio are given the cue to play when the Raptor is worn out from running, like when you ride a Boar or Wolf. Maybe they'll finally incorporate the unused Saddler item? FNAssist @FN_Assist



- Jungle Floor Roots, Moss and Leaves

- Raptors (Sounds and FX updated)

- Waterfalls (Sounds updated) More new "Jungle" files added in v24.30 that are likely being worked on for #Fortnite Ch4 Season 3:- Jungle Floor Roots, Moss and Leaves- Raptors (Sounds and FX updated)- Waterfalls (Sounds updated) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… More new "Jungle" files added in v24.30 that are likely being worked on for #Fortnite Ch4 Season 3:- Jungle Floor Roots, Moss and Leaves- Raptors (Sounds and FX updated)- Waterfalls (Sounds updated) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jaiQa9MXcY This also seems to reveal that Raptors are likely planned to be RIDEABLE next season!The Exhausted and Rest audio are given the cue to play when the Raptor is worn out from running, like when you ride a Boar or Wolf. Maybe they'll finally incorporate the unused Saddler item? twitter.com/FN_Assist/stat… This also seems to reveal that Raptors are likely planned to be RIDEABLE next season!The Exhausted and Rest audio are given the cue to play when the Raptor is worn out from running, like when you ride a Boar or Wolf. Maybe they'll finally incorporate the unused Saddler item? twitter.com/FN_Assist/stat… https://t.co/5HzUFayfBI

According to leakers/data-miners, it will feature new types of flora, and raptors may also be present within it. They will be tamable and players will be able to ride them into battle and cause havoc. Given their speed, those caught off guard or on foot will have to think quickly and escape or risk being outmaneuvered and cornered.

Perhaps this is the reason why Armored Cars are also being added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. This will allow players to traverse the island safely and avoid becoming a quick snack for raptors or any other wildlife that may pose a threat.

FNAssist @FN_Assist



- Tiger

- Bird/Pigeon

- Summer Toon Sgt Winter

- Toon Colour Block Girl With the latest #Fortnite Skin Concept Survey, these previous concepts have been updated with new styles/redesigned:- Tiger- Bird/Pigeon- Summer Toon Sgt Winter- Toon Colour Block Girl With the latest #Fortnite Skin Concept Survey, these previous concepts have been updated with new styles/redesigned:- Tiger- Bird/Pigeon- Summer Toon Sgt Winter- Toon Colour Block Girl https://t.co/1XIjsLQ6J3

That being said, by the looks of it, the next season is going to have very strong Jurassic World vibes. Furthermore, with a muscular tiger and an exotic bird-like-creature being speculated to be featured as Battle Pass Outfits, there's a lot that players will have to look forward to in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes