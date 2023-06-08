Fortnite Wilds: 10 things to know about Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is but a few hours away. While Epic Games has managed to keep information under wraps for the most part, a few leaks have made it through and are now in the open. While they don't fully reveal what to expect, they give players a generalized idea of what the upcoming season will bring.

Raptors will be added back to the island, and this time around, players will be able to ride them into combat. However, for those who prefer something a bit more comfortable, Armored vehicles will also be added into the mix.

Aside from the different modes of transportation, the island will be covered by a jungle, and several POIs will turn leafy green. Here are ten things to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Rideable Raptors and nine other amazing things players should know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

1) Rideable Raptors

By now, it is no surprise that Raptors will be added back to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 3. Players will be able to tame and ride them into battle during gameplay. Akin to Wolves, their stamina will most likely be replenished by feeding them meat. That said, a squad of players on Raptors charging down the side of a hill during combat will be a frightening sight.

2) Transformers collaboration

As seen in the recent leaks, it can be said without conflict that Optimus Prime will be part of the Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 3. This means that the speculated collaboration with the Transformers franchise will finally happen. However, at the moment, it's unclear which other characters from the franchise will be added to the Item Shop.

3) Jungle theme

A few hours ago, Epic Games' co-founder Mark Rein confirmed that the word used to best describe Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is Jungle. While the initial leaks suggested a jungle/tropical biome, it can now be said with the utmost certainty that the entire map will be covered with foliage sooner or later. It's left to be seen how dense the jungle will get from area to area.

4) Wood Vines

Grind Rails were a simple addon to the map in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. They allowed players to quickly rotate within the POI or escape it if required. It would seem that this mechanic will stay in-game for the next season, but it will be tweaked slightly. Rather than grinding on metal rails, players will soon be grinding along Vines.

5) Dedicated Jungle POI

While the map will be covered in a lush and dense jungle, based on the teaser showcased a while ago, there will be dedicated Jungle POI. This will likely be where players will uncover the secrets of the Last Reality. Perhaps Lorenzo will play a major role in exploring this POI and uncovering what lies beneath the vast undergrowth.

6) Lever Pistol

A brand new Lever Pistol has been confirmed to be a part of the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Based on the leaks, it will be a slow-firing weapon, but to compensate for the same, it will inflict high damage. It will likely be a skill-based weapon that will be well-suited for close-range and mid-range combat. However, this all depends on the damage dropoff.

7) Helicopters

Helicopters are being reworked and will be added back to the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. They will feature a "Launcher" that players will be able to use to shoot at targets. While the primary utility of this weapon will be to destroy builds, it can also be used to inflict damage upon players. That said, the damage will be rather low.

8) New antagonist

With the last major antagonist being present in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, a new one is likely to rise this season. For now, there are no probable candidates, but given the trajectory of the storyline, someone from within The Unseen or Last Reality may rise to the occasion. It's left to be seen how they affect the storyline and the next phase of Chapter 4.

9) Armored cars

According to leakers/dataminers, Armored cars will be present on the island next season. Both players and NPCs will be able to use them to get around from place to place. But that's not all, as players may even hire these NPCs that own Armored vehicles. They may function like the Specialist NPCs that are present on the island.

10) Racing Mode

Alongside Armored vehicles, a brand new Racing Mode will also be introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 3. It will feature a garage to store cars, competitive mode, and even its own Battle Pass. Although information is still limited, there's a lot of hype surrounding this new add-on.

