Fortnite leak confirms Optimus Prime skin in Chapter 4 season 3 Battle Pass

A few hours ago, Fortnite leakers/data miners got confirmation that Optimus Prime will be present in the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. Ever since the key art was leaked a while ago, speculations were running wild about the same, but confirmation was nowhere to be found. That being said, it looks like he will be appear as the Tier 100 Outfit.

This means that he will be present on the Battle Pass presumably on the very last page. Since all Outfits in the normal section of Battle Pass get their own Super-Stype, Optimus Prime will likely get one of his own as well. It will be interesting to see what color scheme Epic Games has come up with this time around. Aside from the Outfit, players will also be able to get their hands on his unique Harvesting Tool, which is based on the weapon that is showcased in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The Outfit should also be accompanied by a Back Bling, Glider, and perhaps an Emote. At the moment, Fortnite leakers/data miners have been unable to decrypt any of the other cosmetics associated with Optimus Prime, but there's a lot more in store for players.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 collaboration with Transformers will extend to the Item Shop

Given how hyped up this collaboration is, Optimus Prime will not be the only Autobot to feature in-game, and others such as Bumblebee will likely be added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 via the Item Shop. There may even be a few Decepticons present, but that remains to be seen. Although these Outfits will be bulky, that shouldn't be a problem considering how popular they are.

Moving on, in terms of mechanics/features from the Transformers franchise being added to the game, nothing of the sort is expected to be added in, so players won't be able to transform into a Mudflap (truck) while donning the Optimus Prime Outfit. No matter how cool the idea sounds, it won't be feasible. However, considering how unpredictable Epic Games is, it's not entirely impossible for such an idea to come to fruition.

With all that being said, players can expect more leaks to be showcased before the official teaser is released tomorrow, Thursday, 7, 2023. Perhaps the Optimus Prime Outfit will be showcased in-game alongside some gameplay elements as well. His role in the storyline will likely be discussed as well to an extent.

