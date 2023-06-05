Fortnite player brings Optimus prime into the game ahead of Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Battle Royale will soon enter Chapter 4 Season 3. If everything goes according to plan and there are no more delays, Epic Games will release the new season of the popular video game on Friday, June 9. A lot of upcoming content has already been leaked. It turns out that Epic is having a Transformers collaboration next season and that Optimus Prime will be released with the Battle Pass.

However, some players cannot wait for June 9, so they created the popular character in the Creative mode. Thanks to UEFN, it is possible to add custom assets, which is exactly what the player did.

This Creative map will never be published because Optimus Prime is a copyright-protected character. However, the good news is that the character will soon be available in the game.

Custom-made Optimus Prime looks fantastic on the Fortnite Creative map

Optimus Prime will likely be added with the next Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Optimus Prime is one of the most hyped skins that will come with the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. The character was leaked last week, and many players are excited to use him in the game.

However, some players can't wait for a few more days to get their hands on Optimus Prime. Due to this, they decided to recreate him in the Creative mode. The final result is incredible, although the map will never be published.

Twitter user SantaxFN shared a video of a custom Creative map that has Optimus Prime. Not only did the Fortnite creator add the popular character to the map, but the character is also performing an emote, which is quite complicated to script.

Additionally, the video shows the "Chug Jug With You" song being played in the background. This meme song has been very popular since its release in 2018.

The video of Optimus Prime in Fortnite has received thousands of views so far. Unfortunately, the map creator cannot make the map public due to Epic Games' copyright rules.

The next season will likely bring a jungle biome as well (Image via Epic Games)

Many players are hoping that the Optimus Prime skin will have a built-in emote that will be used for a transformation. Considering that this is the first-ever Fortnite x Transformers collab, there is a good chance that more skins will come to the Item Shop.

With the new season coming in just a couple of days, we'll likely get a few more leaks. In the meantime, many players are working on completing the current Battle Pass and unlocking exclusive cosmetic items before they expire.

