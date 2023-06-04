Fortnite's racing mode will have a garage with unique car cosmetics, leaks show

Fortnite's racing mode is one of the most exciting upcoming features that have been leaked. It's a new experience that will turn the title into a non-combat experience. If the leaks are accurate, this will be a separate mode with nothing to do with the Battle Royale or Zero Build. Furthermore, it will also have a new feature called a garage, which will have unique car cosmetics.

There have been numerous leaks regarding Fortnite's racing mode, which is why so many players are excited about it. Initially, it was leaked that it will only be competitive, but the latest information shows that there will be a casual mode as well.

The racing mode is expected to be released by the end of 2023. While there is a chance that it will come out with Chapter 4 Season 3, Epic Games will likely release it in winter, possibly in Chapter 5.

Fortnite's racing mode will have its own Battle Pass and a garage with cosmetics

Fortnite's racing mode has been in development for a couple of months. According to reputable leakers, Epic Games is planning on releasing it in the second half of 2023. Considering that Chapter 5 will also come out in 2023, it's possible that the developer is saving the new mode for it.

A few weeks ago, leakers revealed that the racing mode will have its own Battle Pass. Recently, they leaked that it will also have a garage with unique car cosmetics.

Many of these cosmetics will likely be obtained from the subscription service.

This particular Battle Pass will be separate from a seasonal offering, although its price hasn't been revealed yet. There is a chance that it will be part of the Fortnite Crew subscription as well.

Considering that Epic Games also owns Rocket League, adding a racing mode to Fortnite makes a lot of sense. However, we are likely a few months away from its release, which is why no screenshots of the mode have been leaked yet.

The recent leak also claims that Fortnite's racing mode will have both competitive and non-competitive modes. The former is great for casual players, while the competitive mode will reportedly have 18 different divisions.

