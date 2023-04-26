Fortnite Crew subscribers now get the Rocket Pass Premium

Fortnite Crew subscribers recently received an extra item worth around $10. Epic Games has added the Rocket Pass Premium to the Crew pack, which will be included in every pack from now on. This is a fantastic item for anyone who plays Rocket League, and there is no doubt that a lot of Fortnite players will download the game to check it out.

As many fans are already aware, Epic Games owns both titles. Due to this, Fortnite and Rocket League have seen many collaborations in the past, which is why it's no surprise that the studio has added the Rocket Pass to former's Crew.

Fortnite Crew subscribers receive another permanent item that costs $10

The Rocket Pass is a new permanent item (Image via Epic Games)

The Rocket Pass Premium is essentially a Battle Pass for Rocket League. Fortnite Crew members will get a pass for the current season in the video game as long as they are subscribed to that service.

Players who receive the Rocket Pass Premium will retain it even if they cancel their Crew subscription. However, they will not get any future Rocket Pass until they re-subscribe. Additionally, this pass is now a permanent item and Crew subscribers will receive it, along with the Fortnite Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks, and some cosmetics.

The Rocket Pass includes many cosmetic items and challenges for Fortnite Crew members (Image via Epic Games)

Crew subscribers need to log into Fortnite with the same Epic Games account they use in Rocket League to get the Rocket Pass Premium. This additional item cannot be gifted to other players or redeemed on other profiles.

Epic has clarified that the Rocket Pass may be discontinued at a later date. However, this is unlikely to happen anytime soon, which is why it is expected that a lot of Fortnite players to give Rocket League a try. This is another free-to-play game that can be downloaded on almost every single platform, from PC to Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes