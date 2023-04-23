Fortnite players can now earn XP and level up Battle Pass in Creative 2.0 (UEFN)

Fortnite players can now earn XP and level up their Battle Pass on Creative 2.0 (UEFN) maps, a change that will make the new game mode even more popular. Epic Games released UEFN in late March, with many talented creators using it to create unique maps. However, earning XP on these maps wasn't possible, although that is no longer the case.

Epic has decided to allow players to level up on custom maps, which is perfect for anyone who wants to unlock all the Battle Pass rewards. This leveling system will likely improve over time and will replace the Battle Royale mode.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 islands grant XP on per-minute basis

Fortnite @FortniteGame Whether you are dropping from the Battle Bus or playing your favorite creator-made experiences, earn XP anywhere in Fortnite!



Looking for something new? Check out the Popular UEFN Games row in Discover now.

The latest Fortnite change comes as positive news for creators and players alike. Players will be able to complete the Battle Pass on Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps, while creators can promote their maps more effectively thanks to the new leveling system.

Before the change, players could earn XP through accolades. However, Epic Games now allows players to gain XP per minute, meaning that every moment spent in the Creative mode contributes to XP.

It's important to note that players can only see their leveling progress after an hour. This means that playing a UEFN map for at least an hour is necessary to gain XP from it. However, progress is shared between multiple maps.

Battle Pass can now be unlocked in Fortnite Creative 2.0 (Image via Epic Games)

"The XP earned from playing UEFN islands will be rewarded to players in an hourly grant to their account, meaning they may not see the XP right away but rather later in their play session (or their next play session)," Epic Games clarified.

Furthermore, Epic Games has revealed that the XP gains may likely change over time. The development team will track the leveling progress in the Creative mode and make adjustments if necessary.

The goal is to make Creative players earn XP at a similar rate as Battle Royale and Zero Build players. Hence, there is a good chance that UEFN maps will be the fastest way to level up in Chapter 4.

