How to check the most popular Fortnite Creative maps in Chapter 4

With thousands of Fortnite Creative maps available to play, it's sometimes difficult to find the best of them. Epic Games has implemented the Discover tab within the video game; however, that's not always helpful when it comes to identifying interesting maps. Fortunately, there are a few ways to check the most popular ones in Fortnite Creative.

On fortnite.gg, you can sort maps by the number of active players on them and check their history, including the all-time peak. Furthermore, it's important to note that the popularity list frequently changes as talented creators make more releases every day.

You can check the most popular Fortnite Creative maps on external websites

Talented creators have already released many amazing Fortnite Creative maps (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games allows fans to check the Fortnite player count for every game mode. This is one of the biggest additions to Chapter 4 Season 2, as it helps gamers see which pieces of content are more popular than others. However, Fortnite Creative maps are yet to get the same treatment, even though Epic grouped them into different categories.

There are several sections in this mode, such as the developer's picks and the most popular maps on the player's platform. However, there is currently no way to sort them based on popularity from inside the title. Fortunately, there is a different way to do this.

Creative maps can be sorted by popularity (Image via fortnite.gg)

Many Fortnite players are already familiar with the fortnite.gg website. It offers numerous amazing tools, including interactive maps, information related to the Item Shop, and more. However, one of its most useful features is the player counter.

By visiting the website, you can see the live Fortnite gamer count for every single Creative map. Besides the number of concurrent gamers on them, each one will present an all-time peak, which is another great indicator of its popularity.

The top three spots are almost always reserved for Battle Royale, Zero Build, and Arena game modes. Fortnite: Save the World is usually among the first 10, while Party Royale is in the top 30. Every other map in fortnite.gg's Player Count section is a Creative one.

The Pit is one of the most popular Fortnite Creative maps of all time (Image via Epic Games)

Not only does the website feature a player count for every single map, but it also offers descriptions and codes for each creation. Furthermore, you can also check all the other Creative maps made by the same creator. Epic Games will likely add new filters to Fortnite and allow players to sort them based on popularity. In the meantime, fortnite.gg is arguably the best option you can use to look for the most popular Fortnite Creative maps.

