Fortnite Crew pack for May 2023 has been revealed

The next Fortnite Crew pack will be released on Sunday (April 30, 2023) night. The pack contains several cosmetic items and was recently teased by Epic Games. Considering the current pack contains several valuable items, including the Rocket Pass Premium, Fortnite players are excited to see what the video game developer has prepared for the next one.

As always, these packs are only available to Crew members. They can be obtained by paying $11.99 every month. Besides cosmetic items, Epic Games also grants many other goodies to players, including V-Bucks, Battle Pass, and more.

Epic has begun teasing the new pack, but Fortnite leakers have revealed it. It turns out that the pack has four cosmetic items, and it looks amazing.

Fortnite Crew pack for May 2023 has four cosmetic items, including an Epic outfit

The upcoming Crew pack contains an exclusive loading screen

Epic Games has released the first teaser for the upcoming Fortnite Crew pack. The teaser shows a female character and her sword, which will be released as a harvesting tool.

"Building her empire from the shadows," the teaser reveals.

Fortnite leakers have revealed four different items that will be released with the new Crew pack. The female character is named Dahlia, and she will be released as an outfit with the pack. Her rarity is Epic (Purple).

As a reminder, the Crew Pack for May 2023 is set to be Dahlia (the Unseen Genius Set)



This was discovered due to the pickaxe having the source tag of "Crew Pack May 2023" As a reminder, the Crew Pack for May 2023 is set to be Dahlia (the Unseen Genius Set)This was discovered due to the pickaxe having the source tag of "Crew Pack May 2023" https://t.co/8Frdo3cPZR

Here are all the cosmetic items that will be released with the May 2023 Fortnite Crew pack:

Dahlia - Epic Outfit

- Epic Outfit Exo-Intellect - Epic Back Bling

- Epic Back Bling Codecarver - Rare Harvesting Tool

- Rare Harvesting Tool Explosive Escape - Uncommon Loading Screen

The total value of the bundle is approximately 2,000 V-Bucks, which comes down to $16. In addition to these cosmetics, Fortnite Crew subscribers will receive 1,000 V-Bucks and the current Battle Pass. These two items also cost approximately $16.

The current Crew pack is available until the end of the month

It's important to note that Epic Games will likely add more cosmetics to the May 2023 pack in a few weeks. The game developers usually add a few extra things in the second half of every month.

There is a chance that Crew subscribers will once again get access to Fortnite: Save the World. The current pack includes the Rocket Pass Premium, which was added in the last week of April.

