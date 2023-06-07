All leaked skins from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass

Six of eight Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass Outfits/Skins have been leaked and showcased in some capacity over the last few hours. Similar to last season, Epic Games have again done the needful. However, the in-game versions of these Outfits/Skins are yet to be decrypted. Leakers/data-miners will reveal those soon enough though.

Coming to the Outfits/Skins at hands, they all give off explorer vibes and synergize amazingly with the upcoming Jungle theme. They have been designed to take advantage of the dense jungle/tropical landscape and blend in seamlessly.

More than half the Outfits in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass have been revealed

1) Era

Perhaps taking inspiration from Mizuki's Outfit that was present in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass, Era showcases a similar design ethos. She too gives off oriental vibes. Based on the official artwork, she will use a dual-wielding Harvesting Tool and seems to be in possession of a strange device.

According to theorist FortTory, the large object dangling on the right side of the character is something called a Zero Point Clock. As of now, it's unclear what this is, but considering that Zero Point Energy can be seen oozing from it, it's definitely worth keeping track of.

2) Trace

Trace is one the Survey skins that has officially been added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Although the Outfit looks very different from the version of the character showcased in the survey, they are no doubt one and the same. By the looks of it, he will have a two-handed Harvesting Tool in-game.

One more interesting thing to note is that his Harvesting Tool has a strange blue glow. His fingers can also be seen exhibiting this blue glow. While it's too soon to state in any official capacity, this may be a new type of precious material or ore that is being introduced to the game next season.

3) Rian

Rian was showcased on the leaked Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 key art a while ago. As stated by leaked, the final version of the character has indeed stayed true to the initial concept design that was showcased in a leaked survey. In the official poster, she can be seen holding the new Lever Pistol.

Based on speculation surrounding her lore, she seems to be a mechanic of sorts or can in some capacity repair things if and when needed. It may be possible that the Lever Pistol she's in possession of has been designed and created by her in-game.

4) Lorenzo

FNAssist @FN_Assist



Pay attention to the name "Lorenzo" (Lo...Renzo), with his second concept art looking like an early version of Renzo The Destroyer/related to him! So... this is very likely the progressive style for the #FortniteWILDS skin!Pay attention to the name "Lorenzo" (Lo...Renzo), with his second concept art looking like an early version of Renzo The Destroyer/related to him! So... this is very likely the progressive style for the #FortniteWILDS skin!Pay attention to the name "Lorenzo" (Lo...Renzo), with his second concept art looking like an early version of Renzo The Destroyer/related to him! https://t.co/t41dMO5ojx

Previously dubbed as the Unknown Outfit on the leaked key art, Lorenzo seems to be the cornerstone character in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Given his Ace Ventura vibes and tattoos that adorn the body, he's an explorer on the island. However, it's unclear who or what he's seeking. Nevertheless, if nothing else, his Harvesting Tool showcased in the poster looks extremely colorful.

According to leakers/data-miners, an additional style for the character has been previously leaked via surveys. While it could be a different character altogether, given the design and layout of accessories on the Outfit, it may just be a very unique style for the character.

5) Optimus Prime

As confirmed by the exchange of tweets on Twitter between the official Fortnite account and Transformers, Optimus Prime will be the Tier 100 Outfit on the Battle Pass. Although things were leaked a while ago via the key art, it can now be said with absolute certainty that he will be an Outfit.

That said, there's no indication about other Autobots being present in the Battle Pass. However, given that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will create a lot of buzz online, having other characters from the franchise added to the Item Shop is a strong possibility.

6) Summer Meowscles

Last but not least, a new variant of Meowscles called Summer Meowscles will be getting added to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. This too was showcased in the leaked key art, and the character can be seen sliding down a vine in the image. It would seem that he will likely have two additional styles that players will be able to choose from in-game.

