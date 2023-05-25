"Rise of the Beasts was a blast": First reactions to Transformers 7 praise the Bumblebee sequel

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is Paramount’s first summer blockbuster that will hit theaters on June 9, 2023, and a lot of hopes ride on this particular entry. Fortunately for the studio, the first reactions to the film are stupendously amazing and CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes called it an absolute “blast.”
This film takes place in the rebooted Transformers timeline and acts as the sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee. It is said to use the humans really very well by making them an active part of the Beast Wars. The Beast Wars will see Autobots and Maximals team up with each other to take on the Terrocons and their big boss, Unicron.
Early critical reactions to Rise of the Beasts only praise it
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was rumored to have a few problems after its test screenings. However, the first critical reactions to the film have proven those rumors to be bogus as almost every critic that watched the film really enjoyed it. Critics who watched The following reactions show what the critics feel about the Bumblebee sequel
Since Michael Bay’s last few Transformers movies didn’t fare well with the audience, it’s good that the follow-up to Bumblebee has got great reactions. As per most critics, Anthony Ramos really comes out as a highlight being the leading human in Transformers 7. Critics have said that he gets good support from Pete Davidson and Dominique Fishback.
The problem with the original Transformers movies was that the Autobots and the Decepticons looked very different from the source material. Additionally, the action wasn't sometimes as clear to follow. However, Bumblebee already fixed the first problem and according to the aforementioned reactions, the second problem also seems to be fixed.
What the Transformers 7 is all about?
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is inspired by the animated Transformers: Beast Wars series. However, the director Steven Caple Jr. and co have changed the narrative a bit. The synopsis of the film tells fans exactly what exactly they're getting:
“Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer -- the Maximals -- to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.”
The Maximals in Rise of the Beasts have always stayed hidden on Earth. However, with the threat of Unicron (an evil-planet-eating Transformers God from the source material) and his followers, the Terrocons, the Maximals emerge to warn the Autobots about the villains.
All Maximals in Rise of the Beasts
In the Transformers 7 trailers, fans have noticed four Maximals. They are led by Optimus Primal, who turns into an ape and is voiced by Hellboy actor, Ron Perlman.
The other Maximals include Rhinox, Cheetor, and Airazor. The former is a rhinoceros maximal who is the second in command, and the brains of the group. Meanwhile, the latter is a Maximal who transforms into a Cheetah, and Airazor is a Maximal who turns into a Peregrine falcon.
They’d be joining the Autobots team that features Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Mirage, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Together, they will take on the Terrocons, that are led by Scourge. He is voiced by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. Others in his evil team are Nightbird, Battletrap, and probably even Flywheels.
Rise of the Beasts releases on June 9.