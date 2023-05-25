"Rise of the Beasts was a blast": First reactions to Transformers 7 praise the Bumblebee sequel

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is Paramount’s first summer blockbuster that will hit theaters on June 9, 2023, and a lot of hopes ride on this particular entry. Fortunately for the studio, the first reactions to the film are stupendously amazing and CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes called it an absolute “blast.”

Mike Reyes @MrControversy83 #Transformers #BrooklynBaby #RiseOfTheBeasts was a blast! The Beast Wars crew finally shows up in what's arguably the BEST Transformers movie in the run. There's a lot of heart, humor, and Brooklyn pride in here; and it all makes for throwback popcorn fun. #TilAllAreOne

This film takes place in the rebooted Transformers timeline and acts as the sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee. It is said to use the humans really very well by making them an active part of the Beast Wars. The Beast Wars will see Autobots and Maximals team up with each other to take on the Terrocons and their big boss, Unicron.

Early critical reactions to Rise of the Beasts only praise it

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was rumored to have a few problems after its test screenings. However, the first critical reactions to the film have proven those rumors to be bogus as almost every critic that watched the film really enjoyed it. Critics who watched The following reactions show what the critics feel about the Bumblebee sequel

Germain Lussier @GermainLussier Totally dug #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts . It's got some issues in the middle but it starts strong, has fantastic 90s hip hop, makes great use of the humans & the 3rd act is a blast. Plus I damn near jumped out of my seat at the end. Right up there with the 1st Bay & Bumblebee.

Eric Goldman @TheEricGoldman #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts is really fun. It's actually quite funny and the action is strong. I did find my eyes glazing over when they'd talk about this movie's special object (this series sure loves those) but way better than Bay's movies if not quite Bumblebee level.

BD @BrandonDavisBD

#Transformers : Rise of the Beasts plays like the ultimate Saturday morning cartoon.Some dope Transformers action. Anthony Ramos & Pete Davidson are great, even if some of the dialogue is a little clunky. It's a lean, fun movie and a promising start to something exciting.

BD @BrandonDavisBD @guillhermeofc I don't think I can give it a number but I liked it. Could've cut some stuff in the first 20 mins cause it takes a bit to get going but when it does it's really fun.

Joseph Deckelmeier @joedeckelmeier #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts is a lot of fun! Anthony Ramos carries the movie and Pete Davidson steals every scene as Mirage. The ending blew my mind and the music in the film is 🔥

Steven Weintraub @colliderfrosty Happy to say #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts is one of the best installments in the franchise. It's a lot of fun, CGI looks great, and it has well staged action that's easy to follow. The screening I saw actually had people clapping in the theater and the kids laughed a lot.

Since Michael Bay’s last few Transformers movies didn’t fare well with the audience, it’s good that the follow-up to Bumblebee has got great reactions. As per most critics, Anthony Ramos really comes out as a highlight being the leading human in Transformers 7. Critics have said that he gets good support from Pete Davidson and Dominique Fishback.

The problem with the original Transformers movies was that the Autobots and the Decepticons looked very different from the source material. Additionally, the action wasn't sometimes as clear to follow. However, Bumblebee already fixed the first problem and according to the aforementioned reactions, the second problem also seems to be fixed.

What the Transformers 7 is all about?

Transformers 7 Poster (Image via Paramount)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is inspired by the animated Transformers: Beast Wars series. However, the director Steven Caple Jr. and co have changed the narrative a bit. The synopsis of the film tells fans exactly what exactly they're getting:

“Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer -- the Maximals -- to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.”

The Maximals in Rise of the Beasts have always stayed hidden on Earth. However, with the threat of Unicron (an evil-planet-eating Transformers God from the source material) and his followers, the Terrocons, the Maximals emerge to warn the Autobots about the villains.

All Maximals in Rise of the Beasts

Maximals in Transformers 7 (Image via Paramount)

In the Transformers 7 trailers, fans have noticed four Maximals. They are led by Optimus Primal, who turns into an ape and is voiced by Hellboy actor, Ron Perlman.

The other Maximals include Rhinox, Cheetor, and Airazor. The former is a rhinoceros maximal who is the second in command, and the brains of the group. Meanwhile, the latter is a Maximal who transforms into a Cheetah, and Airazor is a Maximal who turns into a Peregrine falcon.

They’d be joining the Autobots team that features Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Mirage, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Together, they will take on the Terrocons, that are led by Scourge. He is voiced by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. Others in his evil team are Nightbird, Battletrap, and probably even Flywheels.

Rise of the Beasts releases on June 9.

