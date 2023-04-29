Transformers 7 villain: Unicron explained

Transformers 7 is among the potential blockbusters set to release in the Summer of 2023. With a rendition of the Beast Wars storyline being adapted, Rise of the Beasts will introduce fans to new villains from Transformers' mythology. The first trailer featured the Terrocons, who are a sub-group of the Decepticons in the source material.

But in Rise of the Beasts, they will come in as the followers of the greatest Transformers villain of all time, Unicron. Fans got their first look at Unicron in the second trailer, and he bears a lot of resemblance to his portrayal in the animated movie.

The history of Transformers 7's Unicron

Unicron in Transformers 7 (Image via Paramount)

The concept of Unicron was first introduced in 1986’s animated Transformers: The Movie. It was something that originally looked like a planet but turned out to be a massive Transformer. MCU fans could think of him as a mix of Ego the Living Planet and Galactus.

The backstory of this Transformers villain has changed a lot. But mostly, he is known as one of the two Gods of Transformers. He was created by a being called The One in order to explore the universe at its beginning. However, The One divided Unicron into two. The second creature was his twin brother Primus, who also became his nemesis.

Unicron vs. Primus (Image via Pinterest/Marshal McCaul)

Primus is the God who created all the Transformers including Autobots and Decepticons. He is a force for benevolence and good in the multiverse. Unicron's function, on the other hand, is to only bring chaos and destruction to others. He is pure evil and is the enemy of both Autobots and Decepticons. He has several other names such as Lord of Chaos, Chaos Bringer, and Planet Eater.

As one of his names suggests, his goal is to consume the entire Multiverse. The reason he is so big and strong is that he has already consumed planets, moons, and stars. He draws all his power from consuming the very fabric of existence. So, he will not stop until he consumes everything that exists and becomes the only living God in a lifeless universe.

To stop Unicron from achieving his goal, Primus had to sacrifice himself. He lured Unicron from the Astral plane to the physical one and trapped him by turning him into a planet-like creature. Primus himself became Cybertron and gave birth to all the Transformers. But Unicron learned to turn back into his original Transformer form.

The abilities of Unicron

Unicron in Transformers 7 (Image via Paramount)

The planet-eating Transformer, Unicron has several omnipotent abilities. For starters, he is able to travel across realities at will, so he can destroy universes by consuming galaxies one by one. Integrated into his systems are incomprehensible quantum computers. They calculate probabilities forward and backwards in time and tell him which universe to target.

Thanks to his computers, he also knows the exact point in time when a universe is in its most vulnerable state and transports there. He is known to have destroyed 22.56% of all the universes that existed in the multiverse.

The Horsemen of Unicron

The leader of Scourge, Unicron in Transformers 7 (Image via Paramount)

Unicron likes to have disciples or "horsemen" that serve as his personal henchmen. That’s similar to the Herald of Galactus, or the four Horsemen of Apocalypse as seen in Marvel movies. The most famous of these disciples is Galvatron, the resurrected form of Megatron.

However, Michael Bay changed the storyline in Transformers 4 when he turned Megatron into Galvatron. Hence, this storyline will not be brought back in Transformers 7.

Instead, Unicron will come in after his followers, the Terrocons arrive on Earth. Led by Scourge, their goal is to get the planet ready for Unicron's consumption. The Autobots will team up with the Maximals to stop them.

Michael Bay's Unicron

Quintessa in Transformers 5 (Image via Paramount)

Before Transformers 7, fans first heard Unicron's name in Transformers: The Last Knight, where he was revealed to be planet Earth itself. As mentioned above, Unicron is supposed to be the arch-nemesis of Primus, who later turned into the planet Cybertron.

So, Michael Bay referred to Earth as Unicron and turned the planet into Cybertron's ancient enemy. Viewers saw its horns emerging out of the planet towards the end of The Last Knight. In the film that was supposed to follow The Last Knight, the Cybertronian Goddess Quintessa would have conspired to kill him.

In the rebooted timeline of Bumblebee and Rise of the Beasts, Unicron is not a planet at all, which many think is much better.

Transformers 7 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 9.

