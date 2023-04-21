Transformers: Rise of the Beasts reportedly in disarray, say insiders

If a recent report from two reputed industry insiders is to be believed, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is scheduled for a June 2023 release, is currently undergoing problems in its post-production process.

Industry insider Jeff Sneider revealed on his podcast, The Hot Mic, that the upcoming Transformers film from Paramount has gone through a bunch of edits in its post-production process from almost a dozen different editing teams, and he said:

"They're getting a little worried about 'Transformers.' I wanted to caution you in this draft. This is what they said, they said that 'Transformers' has gone through close to a dozen different editing teams that have argued about different cuts of the film."

Adding to this, his co-host John Rocha revealed that he had heard from his friend and source that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is "a mess" and that Paramount is trying everything in its power to fix the film and rectify much of its problems, saying:

"I've got to be honest: A few weeks ago, a friend who's a source of mine who has connections with that studio and people involved in that situation told me the same thing. He had heard that the movie's a mess and that they're trying to fix it."

Rocha and Sneider's statements indicate that things are not boding well for the over-the-top franchise featuring Optimus Prime and his fellow compatriots.

Will the post-production troubles spell doom for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

CinemaTimeNews 🎞🎥🥤🍿🍫 | 😴🛌🌙 @CinemaTimeNews



@TFanPage101 Went to the movies today at my local Warwick Apple Cinema and they’ve got the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts standee!!!! Went to the movies today at my local Warwick Apple Cinema and they’ve got the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts standee!!!! @TFanPage101 https://t.co/oHKezkDU2L

As mentioned above, the post-production troubles indicate that things are not going well for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and that the film has a significant and highly probable chance of becoming a critical and commercial flop. There has always been a hint of trouble behind the scenes, as evidenced by the film's minimal marketing process from December up until now.

The first official teaser for the film was released back in December 2022. Since then, there has barely been any new marketing material, promotional footage, or even a second official trailer, aside from a recently released toy line from Hasbro and a Super Bowl TV spot commercial released in February, despite Transformers: Rise of the Beasts being only two months away from release.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm The new trailer for ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’ releases on April 27. The new trailer for ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’ releases on April 27. https://t.co/kftrn0XMMB

The outcome of the post-production process and whether or not it will have an impact on the overall quality of the movie are still up in the air.

However, fans of the franchise can at least expect a somewhat solid film, given that the director, Steven Caple Jr., has turned in some solid work in 2018's Creed II, which became a critical and commercial success and grossed over $214 million worldwide.

Despite the problems in post-production, a new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now confirmed to drop on April 27th.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts plot and cast details

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts continues off of the established storyline in Bumblebee, which took place in the late 1980s and will feature the ongoing war between the Autobots and Decepticons. Three new species of Transformers - the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons - will also join the fray.

In addition to having scenes in Peru, the movie is set in 1944 Brooklyn, as per the film's director Steven Caple Jr., who also stated that the film team is working with the Peruvian government to open up the historic Machu Pichu site for the film.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Paramount Pictures' Australian YouTube channel, reads:

"Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

The film features a star-studded cast that includes:

Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz

Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace

Luna Lauren Valez as Noah's mother

Tobe Nwigwe as Reek

Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime

Liza Koshy as Arcee

Cristo Fernandez as Wheeljack

John DiMaggio as Stratosphere

Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal

Michelle Yeoh as Airozor

David Sobolov as Rhinox and Battletrap

Peter Dinklage as Scourge

Michaela Jae Rodriguez as Nightbird

Bumblebee, an Autobot, and Cheetor, a Maximal, also appear in the film but do not have voice actors.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9, 2023.

