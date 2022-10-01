Magic: The Gathering reveals new Transformers collaboration - New cards, how to find them, and more

During Hasbro’s Pulse Con, Magic: The Gathering revealed that several cards based on Transformers characters will appear in the game. Normally, crossovers like this appear in a separate collection, such as a Secret Lair drop, but with a change of pace, this will not be the case.

The cards will be in The Brothers War boosters, as well as in Set and Collector boosters. They will also appear in their normal, G1 designs, as well as their “Shattered Glass” storyline art. There will be 15 Transformers cards in the next Magic: The Gathering expansion.

Transformers characters will be available in Magic: The Gathering’s “The Brothers War” expansion

In the next major Magic: The Gathering expansion, there will be several familiar robots joining the popular card game. Given that The Brothers’ War is based around a pair of artificers, this could certainly fit the theme of the game.

In yesterday’s reveal, there were 6 cards showed off, with the others coming later today during Pulse Con. These cards have an ability named More Than Meets The Eye, which is an alternate casting cost. If players cast with this cost instead, the card comes in converted - the other side face up.

This is to represent the Transformers’ transformed state. An example is Optimus Prime, Hero can be played as Optimus Prime, Autobot Leader, which is his vehicle form. Each has its own stats and abilities. These cards also have Living Metal in their vehicle forms.

Magic: The Gathering @wizards_magic



Six double-sided Transformers cards which you'll be able to get in



First up: Optimus Prime & Starscream Just revealed at #HasbroPulseCon Six double-sided Transformers cards which you'll be able to get in #MTGBRO Bundles as well as Set & Collector boosters, in either their normal frame or the "Shattered Glass."First up: Optimus Prime & Starscream Just revealed at #HasbroPulseCon!Six double-sided Transformers cards which you'll be able to get in #MTGBRO Bundles as well as Set & Collector boosters, in either their normal frame or the "Shattered Glass."First up: Optimus Prime & Starscream https://t.co/OZOMxc1tjn

This allows them to be used as creatures, while in their vehicle forms. The first cards revealed were Optimus Prime, Hero // Optimus Prime, Autobot Leader, and Starscream, Power Hungry // Starscream, Seeker Leader.\

Magic: The Gathering @wizards_magic Next, let's look at Soundwave & Slicer as well as Soundwave's Ravage token. Next, let's look at Soundwave & Slicer as well as Soundwave's Ravage token. https://t.co/HlnhDjORix

Each of the two leaders represented are quite powerful, though Starscream is easier to put into play and is a much more aggressive card. They also showed off Soundwave, Sonic Spy // Soundwave, Superior Captain alongside Slicer, Hired Muscle // Slicer, High-Speed Antagonist.

Unlike the previous reveal, this was a pair of Decepticons. Soundwave even has the power to release his loyal cassette tape dog, Ravage. You can also give Slicer to an opponent and make it Goad.

Goad forces a creature to attack during this turn. While the opponent controls Slicer, he cannot be sacrificed, either. Both of these Magic: The Gathering creatures are very interesting, but they weren’t the final reveals.

Goldbug, Humanity’s Ally // Goldbug, Scrappy Scout, and Flamewar, Brash Veteran // Flamewar, Streetwise Operative were the last reveals. Goldbug’s robot form has the incredibly useful power of preventing all damage to humans you control. Flamewar’s mechanic is built around exiling cards, and then bringing them back into play later.

More reveals are coming soon, and while the response to this has been very mixed, the in-game cards do appear to fit their role and style in Transformers. Wizards of the Coast also revealed that each of these cards will have “Shattered Glass” alternate art. In the Shattered Glass universe, the Autobots were evil, and the Decepticons were good.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for this Magic: The Gathering drop, as it will come with The Brothers’ War, on November 15, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far