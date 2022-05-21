IDW partners with Hasbro to bring new Transformers mini-series: Details explored

Fans of the Transformers franchise are always delighted to read, see, or hear stories about two legendary factions of machines known as Autobots and Decepticons. The conflict between the two has lasted decades, and whenever the Autobots are threatened by extraterrestrial beings or their adversaries, their leader Optimus Prime steps up to save Cybertron and all of reality.

In 2021, writer Danny Lore and his crew wrote about an alternate upside-down universe in which Optimus Prime is an evil warlord and Megatron is a peacekeeping hero. The plot was eventually adapted into a comic book titled Transformers Shattered Glass, which was well received by fans.

This year, with IDW as publishers, the awaited story of Evil Optimus Prime returns in Transformers: Shattered Glass #2 and it catapults fans back to the mind-bending upside down world of the transformers.

IDW and Hasbro bring Transformers Shattered Glass #2 to fans

IDW recently announced their collaboration with Hasbro of bringing back its latest Shattered Glass story and turn it into a sequel titled Transformers Shattered Glass II. The story is a five-issue comic series that will put fans back into action with wrath of Evil Optimus Prime and Megatron's heroics against him to defend Cybertron.

The official plot synopsis for the new series is as follows:

In a world where the virtuous icons you once knew are monstrously evil, Optimus Prime is a ruthless tyrant and Megatron is a compassionate peacekeeper. Cybertron sits on the brink of war as Autobots and Decepticons race to gain control of a Titan juggernaut whose raw power could decide the ultimate victor. However, while seemingly everyone is laser-focused on the Titan, the powerful shadow broker Ultra Magnus puts a sinister plan into action!

The comic book series is written by Danny Lore, illustrated by Daniel Khanna, Guido Guidi, and Marcelo Matere, and colored by John-Paul Bove. When asked about the reason behind the sequel, Lore said:

When we ended the first series, I was overjoyed at the fan reaction to our version of Shattered Glass, It was a world full of passionate revolutionaries, terrifying warlords, and lots of big things going boom. The chance to revisit Shattered Glass, giving you even more of all that, really feels like coming home—a very explosive home with a lot of really tall folk, but home nonetheless!

In his words, artist Daniel Khanna agreed and added to Lore's words:

It’s great to return to the Shattered Glass universe where we continue to flesh out this whole new twisted mirror take on the normal Transformers universe. I think fans will really enjoy this latest chapter from this alternate reality.

Transformers: Shattered Glass II #1 features cover art by Matere, Red Powell and Nick Brokenshire. It seems Hasbro will also offer books with variant covers on their online marketplace portal Hasbro Plus. IDW Publishing will release the first issue of the five-part comic series in August 2022.

Edited by Babylona Bora