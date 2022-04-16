IDW taps Scott Snyder, G. Willow Wilson, and more to bring 9 original comic series: Details explored

Comic book publishing company IDW is set to expand its portfolio in a huge way. The graphic novel publisher has enlisted some exceptional talent under its wing, and it looks like fans will be getting a bunch of great stories.

The authors that have been selected are some of the New York Times' best-sellers, who constantly raise the bar with their work. It looks like Marvel and DC are going to have some competition.

Scott Snyder @Ssnyder1835

deadline.com/2022/04/idw-or… I'm so so excited to finally be able to talk about Dark Spaces: Wildfire, my new #IDWOriginal series I'm doing with megatalent @Cleanlined ! It's debuting this July through @IDWPublishing , and you can read all about it here: I'm so so excited to finally be able to talk about Dark Spaces: Wildfire, my new #IDWOriginal series I'm doing with megatalent @Cleanlined! It's debuting this July through @IDWPublishing, and you can read all about it here:deadline.com/2022/04/idw-or… https://t.co/8vQ5qhtzoG

For those readers who don't know, the publisher is well known for publishing indie stories like Sea of Sorrows. With the newly announced slate of nine comics, the publisher is going to create a huge and extremely impressive amount of content.

Exploring all new comic releases announced by IDW, like Dark Spaces: Wildfire, Crashing, and more

The publisher will begin releasing its slate in July, which will start with Scott Snyder's (best known for his work on Batman) Dark Spaces: Wildfire. From there on out, IDW will continue to publish new stories on a monthly basis.These stories will reflect a wide range of genres like crime, thriller, supernatural horror, science fiction, epic fantasy, and more.

Speaking about the upcoming slate, Editorial Director of Originals, Mark Doyle, said:

"This is an unprecedented moment in IDW’s history, and there’s been a tremendous team effort from our creative and editorial teams and everyone at the company to develop a stellar slate of original stories—and we’re having a blast doing it!"

With nine upcoming comic books, IDW also provided a synopsis for all them. So let's explore the official synopsis for all nine original titles.

1) Dark Spaces: Wildfire

Dark Spaces: Wildfire cover (Image via IDW Publishing)

A thriller series written by Scott Snyder with art by Hayden Sherman, the story follows a group of female inmate firefighters deep in the smoldering California hills, where their desperate heist of a burning mansion will lead them to the score of a lifetime…or a deadly trap!

2) Trve Kvlt

Trve Kvlt's cover (Image via IDW publishing)

Trve Kvlt is a five-issue miniseries written by Scott Bryan Wilson with art by Liana Kangas. It introduces Marty Tarantella, a down-on-his-luck loser whose last-ditch scheme to escape a lifetime of fast-food service sets him on a collision course with a cult of violent, Devil-worshiping lunatics!

3) Crashing

Crashing comic cover (Image via IDW Publishing)

A five-issue miniseries written by Matthew Klein with art by Morgan Beem, throws open the doors of an emergency room filled with casualties of a superhuman war. Also in the story is Rose Osler, a doctor on her own path of addiction and recovery, who is facing the most dangerous day of her medical career.

4) Earthdivers

Earthdivers' comic cover (Image via IDW Publishing)

An ongoing series written by Stephen Graham Jones with art by Davide Gianfelice, it unites four Indigenous survivors in an apocalyptic near future as they embark on a bloody, one-way mission to save the world. They will have to do so by traveling back in time to kill Christopher Columbus and prevent the creation of America.

5) Dead Seas

Dead Seas comic cover (Image via IDW Publishing)

A six-issue miniseries written by Cavan Scott with art by Nick Brokenshire, it transforms a cynical convict into a reluctant hero when he’s trapped on a sinking prison ship that is swarming with ghosts. Can he unite desperate criminals, pirates, and brutal guards as they try to escape a watery grave?

6) Golgotha Motor Mountain

Golgotha Motor Mountain's comic cover (Image via IDW Publishing)

Golgotha Motor Mountain is a five-issue miniseries written by Matthew Erman and Lonnie Nadler with art by Ryan Lee. This comic is a high-octane, redneck motor massacre about two meth-cooking brothers and their attempt to make it home in one piece as all manner of cosmic alien horrors are hot on their trail.

7) Arca

Arca's comic cover (Image via IDW Publishing)

An original graphic novel written by Van Jensen with art by Jesse Lonergan, this comic is about a dying Earth that is left behind as billionaires establish a luxurious new society out among the stars, tended to by teenage indentured servants. But one girl discovers that the good life promised for their years of servitude was a lie…

8) The Sin Bin

The Sin Bin's comic cover (Image via IDW Publishing)

A six-issue miniseries written by Robbie Thompson with art by Molly Murakami, The Sin Bin hits the road with washed-up hockey player Dale “Dukes” Duquesne, who moonlights as a monster hunter during away games with his daughter, Cat, in tow, hoping to find her mother’s killer.

9) The Hunger and the Dusk

The Hunger and the Dusk's comic cover (Image via IDW Publishing)

The Hunger and the Dusk is a twelve-issue storyline written by G. Willow Wilson with art by Chris Wildgoose. The series upends an age-old conflict between humans and orcs by introducing a new, deadlier species. Fragile alliances form—and unexpected romances blossom—as former enemies wade into battle together to save their two races.

While these titles definitely sound like a bunch of fun, IDW has even more projects under its sleeves as the slate for 2023 is covered as well. It includes a comic book series written by Academy Award–winning director, screenwriter, novelist, and showrunner John Ridley.

Side by side, these projects will also be developed for the mediums of film and television.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan