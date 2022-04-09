Exploring 5 most expensive comics ever sold as Captain America #1 sells for over $3 million

Are you an avid reader of comics? If yes, you might have heard that Captain America's debut issue was sold for a massive amount of $3.1 million.

This rise in prices is partly due to several movie and TV adaptations of comic book superheroes, making comic books even more popular. In fact, the popularity of comic books has reached an extent where collectors happily pay millions for an issue.

If you're wondering which comic books are the most expensive, we've listed five such superhero comic books.

Exploring most expensive comics that are worth the money

1) Amazing Fantasy #15

Amazing Fantasy #15 told the origin of Spider-Man (Image via Marvel)

This comic book was released in 1962 and was written by Stan Lee, and the penciler was Steve Ditko. It showcases the origin of Spider-Man.

The story is about a high-school student — Peter Parker, who transforms into the web-slinger after getting bitten by a radioactive spider.

In 2011, a 9.6 graded copy was bought by a comic book collector for $1.1 million. It is the highest-selling comic from the Silver Age and is said to be one of the finest copies to date.

After that, in 2021, a copy of Amazing Fantasy #15 was sold for a whopping amount of $3.6 million, making it the most expensive comic book issue ever sold.

2) Action Comics #1

The first issue of Action Comics featured Superman (Image via DC)

It is a comic book from 1938 that tells the origin story of fan-favorite hero Superman. The story follows Clark Kent, sent to Earth by his father to save his life as his planet is dying.

The infant Clark was brought to an orphanage by a motorcyclist who found him by the roadside on Earth. Later, the young boy is seen astounding everyone with his superpowers. After learning of his full potential, he dedicates his life to serving humanity.

3) Captain America #1

Captain America #1 shows Steve Rogers becoming Captain America (Image via Marvel)

With a CGC rating of 9.4, Captain America #1 was the superhero's first appearance and the third most expensive comic book sold. The comic was sold for $3.1 million at the Heritage Auctions.

It revolves around Steve Rogers' Captain America, who, along with Bucky Barnes, his best friend, fought the Nazis and Adolf Hitler during World War 2.

4) Detective Comics #27

Detective Comics #27 introduced us to Batman (Image via DC)

Detective Comics #27 is famous for introducing Batman. In 2010, a copy of the issue was sold for $1.075 million, making it one of the most expensive comic books ever sold. Later, in 2020, a copy was sold at an auction for $1.5 million.

The comic book showcases how Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, helps his commissioner friend Jim Gordon solve a murder mystery.

5) All-Star Comics #8

All-Star Comics #8 features Wonder Woman, Hawkgirl, and Doctor Fate (Image via DC)

The comic book was published in 1942 and tells the origin story of Wonder Woman. Besides her, the comic book also showcases Hawkgirl in a small role, and Doctor Fate appears in a brand new helmet.

Of course, the fact that it was the issue where the community learned a great deal about Wonder Woman for the first time makes it a priceless comic book issue. So, it's no wonder that it sold for $936,223 on eBay in 2017 and held a grade of 9.4.

Edited by Ravi Iyer