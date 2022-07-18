Fortnite leak confirms new BRUTE-like rideable Transformer is in works

A new Fortnite leak has revealed that Epic Games is working on a vehicle to introduce into the game. It is still in the development phase and may not be released soon, but it will be interesting to see how the community reacts when it finally comes out.

The leaked vehicle is based on a B.R.U.T.E. Mech that was first released into the game in Season X. It was one of the most controversial additions to Fortnite Battle Royale, which is why the upcoming vehicle may not be well received by the community.

In this article, we will check out the latest Fortnite leak and everything that we know about the upcoming vehicle so far.

Fortnite leak reveals a BRUTE-like vehicle is under development

InTheShade, one of the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale leakers, recently shared an interesting tweet that contained an interesting leak.

According to them, Epic Games is working on a new vehicle that has the codename "PlateHawk." This vehicle will be similar to the B.R.U.T.E. Mech, although images and a 3D model haven't been released yet.

The Fortnite leaker claims that the vehicle will have multiple seats that players will be able to switch to. It will also be able to sprint and players will be allowed to use their emotes on these vehicles.

Players should be able to enter its seats, fire, secondary fire, sprint, and emote from it.



Lastly, the leaked vehicle will have two different weapons that players will be able to use to damage their enemies. At the moment, we don't have any other information regarding the vehicle, including its health and damage.

There has been a lot of talk about a potential Fortnite x Transformers collaboration, and players are hoping that the new vehicle will be part of this. It would be amazing to see a Transformer in Fortnite Battle Royale, especially if it's a powerful vehicle.

Unfortunately, the Fortnite leak hasn't revealed more information regarding this, but we may get more details in the future.

The vehicle may be overpowered if it does make an appearance

While the interesting leak doesn't have a lot of details regarding the upcoming vehicle, it won't be surprising if it's overpowered. At the very least, we can expect a huge part of the community to be divided about its damage or features.

Back when Epic Games released a B.R.U.T.E. Mech in Season X, many players complained about it, which is why it was nerfed shortly after. A few weeks into the season, the vehicle was so weak that almost no one used it.

Mech's reputation in Fortnite Battle Royale isn't very good, but we will see if the upcoming vehicle can fix it. Considering that there are many other mobility options in the game right now, Epic may decide to keep developing the vehicle and release it in Chapter 3 Season 4.

The development team is also working on a skateboarding mechanic, which will be similar to sliding. Due to this, we can expect the leaked vehicle to be released in a different season.

