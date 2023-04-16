10 oldest MCU characters, ranked based on their appearance

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide with its diverse and dynamic characters. From powerful superheroes to cunning villains, the MCU is home to some of the most captivating beings in the universe. However, have fans ever wondered how old these characters are?

Age brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and power, making it an important aspect to consider when examining the MCU's mightiest beings. On that note, this article will explore the top ten oldest MCU characters, ranked based on appearance, and delve into their unique stories and histories.

From sorcerers to gods, this list showcases the incredible diversity of the MCU's characters and the fascinating stories that have shaped their long lives. Each character has a rich history, and by examining their age, readers can better understand their experiences and the wisdom they bring to the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Thor, Ego, and 8 other oldest MCU characters, ranked

10) The Ancient One

The ancient sorcerer who has dedicated herself to protecting others using her magical abilities (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Ancient One is a powerful and revered figure in the MCU. Her mastery of the mystic arts and ability to manipulate time and space make her a valuable ally to the Avengers. While her current incarnation has been around for 500 years, the Ancient One is a mantle passed down through generations, dating back millennia.

Her ancient wisdom and magical abilities have been honed over centuries of training, giving her an unparalleled level of skill and knowledge in the realm of sorcery. Despite being one of the youngest characters on this list, the Ancient One's age and experience make her a force to be reckoned with in the MCU.

9) Thanos

The infamous Titan who has been flying around the universe for just over a thousand years has built a fearsome reputation (Image via Marvel Studios)

Thanos is a name that strikes fear into the hearts of even the bravest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character has been a formidable adversary since his first appearance in the franchise, both in the comics and on screen. As a Titan, Thanos has been flying around the universe for just over a thousand years, according to the Russo brothers.

This time has allowed him to build a fearsome reputation as a ruthless and mighty conqueror. His age and experience have given him a sense of wisdom and superiority, adding to his terrifying presence. Thanos is a force to be reckoned with, and it's clear that his age has played a significant role in shaping him into the villain he is today.

8) Loki

The god of mischief, a member of the Asgardian race, who is around 1500 years old (Image via Marvel Studios)

Loki is a fascinating character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the god of mischief, he has a complicated history that dates back to millennia. Though he may appear to be a young man, Loki is one of the oldest characters in the MCU, with a lifespan of around 1500 years. As a member of the Asgardian race, he possesses incredible strength, intelligence, and magical abilities.

However, it is Loki's shifting allegiances and unpredictable nature that truly make him a compelling character. His relationship with his brother Thor is fraught with tension and conflict, and his schemes have caused chaos throughout the MCU. Whether he is a villain or an antihero, Loki's age and experience give him an air of wisdom and authority that cannot be ignored.

7) Thor

A powerful warrior, also an Asgardian, around 1500 years old (Image via Marvel Studios)

As an Asgardian prince, Thor is one of the most powerful beings in the MCU. With over 1500 years of life experience, he has seen and done things that most mortals can only dream of. He is a seasoned warrior who has faced many challenges, including battles with his family members and even his inner demons.

Thor's age and experience have given him a sense of gravitas and wisdom, making him a natural leader among his peers, both on Asgard and in the wider universe. Despite his immense power, Thor has also shown a capacity for growth and change, making him a complex and dynamic character that fans have come to love.

6) Hela

The goddess of death and Thor's sister has been around for thousands of years (Image via Marvel Studios)

Moving on to the goddess of death Hela, as Odin's firstborn, she has been around for thousands of years, making her one of the oldest Asgardians in the MCU. Hela's immense power and thirst for conquest rivals even that of her half-brother Thor, and her abilities as the goddess of death allow her to command legions of undead warriors.

Her age and experience make her a formidable adversary, capable of facing even the mightiest heroes in battle. Hela's appearance in Thor: Ragnarok showcased her strength and cunning, cementing her place as one of the most powerful characters in the franchise.

5) Odin

The All-Father and ruler of Asgard, one of the oldest and most powerful Asgardians, who has been around for thousands of years (Image via Marvel Studios)

Odin, the All-Father and Ruler of Asgard, is one of the oldest and most powerful beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having been around for thousands of years, he has amassed an unmatched amount of wisdom and experience. As the leader of Asgard, Odin has fought countless battles and faced numerous challenges, which have only strengthened his power and influence.

His rule over Asgard has been marked by peace and prosperity, as he has always prioritized the well-being of his people above all else. Despite his great power and age, Odin's character is not without flaws and regrets, making him one of the most dynamic and exciting characters in the MCU.

4) Ego

The Living Planet, a planet that has gained consciousness and developed a humanoid form, millions of years old (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ego, the Living Planet, is one of the MCU's most unique characters. His origin story is fascinating, as he was once a regular planet but gained consciousness and became a living being. His age is almost unimaginable, as he has been around for millions of years, making him possibly the oldest character in the franchise.

As a result, Ego's power is almost godlike, and his abilities are awe-inspiring. He has shown that he can manipulate matter on a massive scale, control other beings and even create his avatar. It's no wonder that Ego was one of the most formidable foes that the Guardians of the Galaxy had ever faced.

3) Collector, Taneleer Tivan

Taneleer Tivan, an ancient being who has been alive for thousands of years, seen and collected many valuable artifacts and beings over the course of his long life (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Collector, Taneleer Tivan, is a formidable character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranking at number three on the list of the oldest MCU characters. Having been alive for thousands of years, he has accumulated an impressive collection of artifacts and beings, making him one of the franchise's most knowledgeable and experienced characters.

With his vast knowledge of the universe and its secrets, the Collector is a valuable ally to those who seek his assistance but a dangerous foe to those who dare to cross him. His power and cunning nature, combined with his advanced age, make him a force to be reckoned with in the MCU.

2) Grandmaster, En Dwi Gast

En Dwi Gast has been alive for billions of years, a master of games and competitions (Image via Marvel Studios)

At number two on the list is Grandmaster, an enigmatic being who has been around for billions of years. His vast age and experience have made him a master of games and competitions, and he takes great pleasure in pitting beings against each other to see who will come out on top. His cunning nature and manipulation are almost unmatched, and he has been known to use his powers to bend reality to his will.

Despite his formidable abilities, the Grandmaster's true motivations and allegiances remain a mystery, and his true power may be greater than anyone suspects, be it an ally or enemy.

1) The Celestials

Cosmic beings who have been around since the beginning of the universe, making them billions of years old, incredibly powerful, and able to manipulate reality itself (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Celestials are an enigmatic and mysterious group with a long and complex history in the MCU. They are considered some of the oldest and most powerful entities in the universe, and their influence can be felt across the cosmos.

They have played a significant role in the evolution of various civilizations, including the Asgardians and the Eternals. Moreover, their actions have had far-reaching consequences that have shaped the MCU as fans know it. With their vast knowledge and abilities, the Celestials remain one of the most formidable and awe-inspiring forces in the franchise, and their continued presence is sure to impact the future of the MCU significantly.

Poll : 0 votes