"Looks awful": Fans slam CGI in new Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer

The new teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is out, and as expected, it has led to massive discussions among fans on Twitter. The flashy new trailer offers a peek into several thrilling action sequences from the film and promises to be a fun ride.

Fans, however, are not impressed with the CGI effects used in the film. One user mentioned that the CGI "looks awful."

Muff Daniels 🇺🇸 @DynatoxCEO @transformers @Danceking810



Look at this crap . Why not make a proper G1 live action film instead of this tripe .

The CGI looks awful too Look at this crap . Why not make a proper G1 live action film instead of this tripe .The CGI looks awful too @transformers @Danceking810 Look at this crap . Why not make a proper G1 live action film instead of this tripe .The CGI looks awful too

The trailer opens with an ominous tagline that says, "For millions of years, our world has transformed. But something else has awakened." Optimus Primal dominates the opening scenes as he says, ''I'm not the one to fear, Prime.''

Overall, the trailer retains its flamboyant tone from previous films in the franchise and promises to deliver a thrilling cinematic ride. The movie is set to be released in theaters in the US on June 9, 2023.

Twitterati slams CGI effects used in the latest Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Many were not happy with the CGI effects used in the film and slammed the trailer.

Although many have criticized the visual effects, some expressed hope that the makers can improve the CGI as there's still time left for the film to be released. Apart from that, reactions to the trailer seem fairly positive.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Myvera @DBDMyvera

#Transformers Rise of The Beasts CGI looking a little rough. Optimus looks terrible Rise of The Beasts CGI looking a little rough. Optimus looks terrible 😭#Transformers https://t.co/yKbFr6tLpE

TheLunatic @craver_of @transformers Looks promising, its iffy on the CGI but they have time to fix it. My only complaint is that I wish they kept the no mouth prime and his design from Bumblebee 2018. @transformers Looks promising, its iffy on the CGI but they have time to fix it. My only complaint is that I wish they kept the no mouth prime and his design from Bumblebee 2018. https://t.co/gDK38ms6nJ

not reyes | QAF rewatch era @SIMPSTIEL New transformers movie cgi looks so bad compared to the other films- like every single movie with good cgi has just been left in like 2014 istg New transformers movie cgi looks so bad compared to the other films- like every single movie with good cgi has just been left in like 2014 istg 😭

Basementdweller @Sammurabi2 @MeBillyBobDog @transformers The CGI here is a mixed bag but considering they still have six months until release I assume some of its still in process. Also the Porsche is actually Mirage. My guess is Jazz was meant to show but the script changed him to Mirage after Porsche was involved so they made it work @MeBillyBobDog @transformers The CGI here is a mixed bag but considering they still have six months until release I assume some of its still in process. Also the Porsche is actually Mirage. My guess is Jazz was meant to show but the script changed him to Mirage after Porsche was involved so they made it work https://t.co/Lxqg37lxQ2

Is Transformers Rise of the Beasts Trailer out? @ROTBTrailer Let's get the negatives out the way. Yes the CGI is a tad unfinished at points. But on the contrary there are points where it looks exquisite. I'm thinking this is going to be teaser only issue. Like I think the closeup of Arcee's face looks great! Let's get the negatives out the way. Yes the CGI is a tad unfinished at points. But on the contrary there are points where it looks exquisite. I'm thinking this is going to be teaser only issue. Like I think the closeup of Arcee's face looks great! https://t.co/RCWJCAShQw

Soup 🏳️‍⚧️ || (FNaF Comms OPEN) @Soupeep all i can say is the CGI looks off in the new transformers trailer but still looks cool but hope it improves all i can say is the CGI looks off in the new transformers trailer but still looks cool but hope it improves

More about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts plot, cast, and the franchise

The new Transformers movie is set in the 90s and centers around two archeologists. It will also introduce to the viewers a stunning Transformer breed that could further complicate the battle between Decepticons and Autobots. As per Paramount Pictures Australia's YouTube channel, the official synopsis of the film reads:

''Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.''

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First poster for ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’. First poster for ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’. https://t.co/wHUUbzJkaR

The upcoming film stars Anthony Ramos in the lead role of Noah, along with Dominique Fishback, who essays the role of Elena. Ramos is best known for his appearances in In the Heights, A Star Is Born, In Treatment, and many more.

Dominique Fishback's other notable film and TV acting credits include The Deuce, Show Me a Hero, and Judas and the Black Messiah, to name a few. The movie is helmed by Steven Caple Jr., best known for his work on Creed II, The Land, Grown-ish, and Rupture.

The first Transformers flick was directed by Michael Bay and was released way back in 2007. Although it received quite a few negative reviews from critics, the movie turned out to be a smash hit around the world and spawned a franchise that would become one of the most iconic film franchises in Hollywood history.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will arrive in theaters in the US on June 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes