"Franchise just lost Kanye as a fan": News of Pete Davidson cast in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts met with severe criticism

Actor Pete Davidson has reportedly joined the cast of Steven Caple Jr.'s massively hyped Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. However, fans on Twitter don't seem pleased with the news for a number of reasons.

Many criticized Davidson's screen presence and comic style. One user jokingly mentioned that the iconic Transformers franchise has just ''lost Kanye West as a fan,'' referring to the infamous Kanye West-Pete Davidson feud.

Netizens unhappy with Pete Davidson joining Transformers: Rise of the Beasts cast

Several fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on actor Pete Davidson joining the cast of the much-awaited Transformers: Rise of the Beasts cast. Many seemed unhappy with the news as they slammed Davidson's comic style and humor. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Davidson will voice Mirage's character in the film. Along with Pete Davidson, noted Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh has also joined the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Yeoh will lend her voice to the character of Airazor. Yeoh was recently seen in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

More details about Pete Davidson's works

Pete Davidson is a noted comedian and actor who's best known for his stint on Saturday Night Live. He's appeared in a number of popular films and shows over the years, including The Rookie, The Real Bros of Simi Valley, The King of Staten Island, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Big Time Adolescence, and Meet Cute, to name a few.

As a comedian, Davidson is known for his deeply intimate style wherein he uses his own life experiences as the basis for many of his sets. His standups are known for being bold and in-your-face, discussing a wide range of sensitive topics and subjects generally considered to be taboo.

More details about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the franchise

The film is the seventh installment in the iconic Transformers franchise and a direct sequel to the 2018 Hailee Steinfeld starrer Bumblebee, which received high praise from critics for its setting, clever writing, and performances by the cast.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take viewers back to the 90s as the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons join in the devastating battle taking place on earth between the Decepticons and Autobots. The movie, which was reportedly affected by delays in production due to COVID-19, is currently set to be released in theaters on June 9, 2023.

The film stars Anthony Ramos in the role of Noah along with Dominique Fishback as Elena. The rest of the cast includes Luna Lauren Vélez and Tobe Nwigwe. It also has several actors voicing various non-human characters. The voice-cast includes Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Cullen, and Grey Griffin, among many others.

Over the years, Transformers movies have gone on to become massive box-office hits, although none were favorites among critics. The first live-action Transformers film, which was released way back in 2007, was helmed by popular filmmaker Michael Bay.

The movie received largely mixed reviews from viewers and critics, with many slamming the writing and storyline, whilst praising the visual and thematic ambitions. Today, the Transformers film series is considered to be among the biggest film franchises of all time.

